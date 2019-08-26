Subscribe for 99¢
Clear bag policy

The policy starts Sept. 3 for the John Mayer concert. 

Start shopping or look in your closets, St. Louis Blues fans and concertgoers: the team and Enterprise Center announced a new clear bag policy Monday morning.

The policy goes into effect Sept. 3 when the building reopens after a third phase of renovations for the John Mayer concert.

Because of technology upgrades, guests won’t have to empty their pockets before going through metal detectors. This will speed up gate access, officials said. They will use x-ray machines throughout the center.

They encourage guests to leave bags at home. If they do bring them, these kinds are allowed:

• Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12 by 6 by 12 inches

• One gallon clear plastic freezer bag, like what you use for food

• Wallets, small clutch bags, with or without a handle or strap and does not exceed 4 ½ by 6 ½ inches

• Diaper bags, which have to be inspected, and you should have your child with you

• An exception will be made for medically necessary items that cannot fit into a clear bag, after proper inspection.

The new procedures are in line with those at other entertainment venues as well as NHL security measures, they said. Organizers of individual events may opt to enforce stricter policies.

St. Louis Blues-branded clear bags will be available to buy Sept. 3 at the STL Authentics Team store at the center or at stlauthentics.com. They will also be available to buy at booths outside the arena the night of an event or game. Full, half and mini plan ticket holders will get one clear Blues-branded bag per account.

You can’t check in prohibited bags at the arena, and guests will be asked to return them to their vehicles before they come inside.

For more information, visit stlouisblues.com/clearbag.

Our list of fall concerts include several at the Enterprise Center

