St. Louis Cardinals, others break ground on $5.2 million sports complex for people with disabilities

The St. Louis Cardinals, the Gateway Region YMCA and other partners broke ground Wednesday on a new $5.2 million sports complex for children and others with disabilities.

The new YMCA Adaptive Sports Complex will be on the campus of the South County YMCA. It is estimated to be completed in fall 2023.

Its centerpiece will be a Miracle League Baseball Field with a cushioned, barrier free surface and dugout. The field will have the look and feel of Busch Stadium, complete with a silhouette of the Gateway Arch in the outfield.

Cardinals Care, the team’s charitable foundation, the Boniface Foundation, and the Miracle League are also partnering on the project.

The Y will run Miracle League baseball and other programs for youth and adults there. They’ll also offer football, soccer, and bocce ball, and will continue to run basketball and other indoor sports for people with disabilities.