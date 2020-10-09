St. Louis Chess Club in Central West End releases renderings of expansion

The St. Louis Chess Club on Friday released more details and renderings of an expansion, which will expand the club and Kingside Diner next to the existing facility in the Central West End.

The expansion includes a first floor of classroom space, an expanded tournament area, improvements to a community gathering space, an elevator, and revamped technology throughout. Kingside Diner will also get new decor and equipment and a revamped menu.

The expansion will also include an improved video production studio, where staff and professional players can livestream games and tournaments. Online chess has grown during the pandemic.

The expansion, which is located in a space occupied by Culpepper’s Bar and Grill and Brennan’s bas as well as a frozen yogurt shop, is expected to be complete in late spring or early summer 2021. It expands the campus to 20,000 square feet.

HOK, Arcturis, MAC Properties, and RG Ross Construction Company are working on the project.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.