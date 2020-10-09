 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Louis Chess Club in Central West End releases renderings of expansion
0 comments

St. Louis Chess Club in Central West End releases renderings of expansion

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

The St. Louis Chess Club on Friday released more details and renderings of an expansion, which will expand the club and Kingside Diner next to the existing facility in the Central West End.

The expansion includes a first floor of classroom space, an expanded tournament area, improvements to a community gathering space, an elevator, and revamped technology throughout. Kingside Diner will also get new decor and equipment and a revamped menu.

The expansion will also include an improved video production studio, where staff and professional players can livestream games and tournaments. Online chess has grown during the pandemic.

The expansion, which is located in a space occupied by Culpepper’s Bar and Grill and Brennan’s bas as well as a frozen yogurt shop, is expected to be complete in late spring or early summer 2021. It expands the campus to 20,000 square feet.

HOK, Arcturis, MAC Properties, and RG Ross Construction Company are working on the project.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports