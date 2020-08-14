St. Louis Earth Day Festival revamps a second time, plans scavenger hunt, virtual event for October

Maurice Muia of Springfield helps his daughter Canelle,4, and son Gabriel,5, learn to paddle a canoe at the St. Louis Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 27, 2019, in Forest Park. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Used cowboy boots, upcycled as cowboy boot bird feeders, hang inside Coleen?s Creations booth at the ST. Louis Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 27, 2019, in Forest Park. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Dressed a turtle, Griffin Fussner, 8 plays a game a chess before his shift at a booth promoting the new aquarium at the St. Louis Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the St. Louis Earth Day Festival in Forest Park. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Julie Deken carries her new silky dogwood tree from the Department of Natural Resources at the St. Louis Earth Festival on April 27, 2019, in Forest Park.
Rainy weather called for duck wellies at the St. Louis Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 27, 2019, in Forest Park. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
The planners of the St. Louis Earth Day Festival want you to think that every day is Earth Day, so their festival that got rescheduled and then canceled a second time is now a socially distant Green Curbside Hop on Oct. 15, as well as a virtual festival.
The event, from 4-8 p.m. includes a socially distanced treasure hunt through Maplewood, which includes tasty treats from stores and restaurants and a gift bag with items from festival vendors. Tickets will be available Sept. 1.
They’re also planning a Virtual Earth Day Half-Birthday Festival on Oct. 18, which includes live streaming and a speaker series.
The St. Louis Earth Day Festival, which had been set for late April in Forest Park, was turned into a virtual event because of the coronavirus pandemic. The festival itself was rescheduled for Oct. 18 in Tower Grove Park, but had to be canceled.
The group that organizes the festival, earthday365, works year-round to promote sustainability in the St. Louis region. Their programs include Recycling on the Go, which promotes recycling and sustainability at festivals and events, and the Green Dining Alliance, a program for sustainable restaurant certification.
For more information, visit earthday-365.org
