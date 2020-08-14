You are the owner of this article.
St. Louis Earth Day Festival revamps a second time, plans scavenger hunt, virtual event for October
St. Louis Earth Day Festival revamps a second time, plans scavenger hunt, virtual event for October

The planners of the St. Louis Earth Day Festival want you to think that every day is Earth Day, so their festival that got rescheduled and then canceled a second time is now a socially distant Green Curbside Hop on Oct. 15, as well as a virtual festival.

The event, from 4-8 p.m. includes a socially distanced treasure hunt through Maplewood, which includes tasty treats from stores and restaurants and a gift bag with items from festival vendors. Tickets will be available Sept. 1.

They’re also planning a Virtual Earth Day Half-Birthday Festival on Oct. 18, which includes live streaming and a speaker series.

The St. Louis Earth Day Festival, which had been set for late April in Forest Park, was turned into a virtual event because of the coronavirus pandemic. The festival itself was rescheduled for Oct. 18 in Tower Grove Park, but had to be canceled.

The group that organizes the festival, earthday365, works year-round to promote sustainability in the St. Louis region. Their programs include Recycling on the Go, which promotes recycling and sustainability at festivals and events, and the Green Dining Alliance, a program for sustainable restaurant certification.

For more information, visit earthday-365.org

