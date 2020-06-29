St. Louis PrideFest and parade, already postponed by pandemic, will instead go online

The downtown St. Louis PrideFest and parade, which had already been rescheduled to mid August because of the pandemic, is instead going online.

The St. Louis Health Department is not allowing organizers to hold an in-person festival with more than 200 people, Pride St. Louis organizers announced Monday.

“We were hoping that the precautions implemented earlier in the year would have prevented these continued restrictions however, this pandemic is beyond our control and unfortunately PrideSTL is reformatting PrideFest 2020,” they wrote.

The Virtual PrideFest 2020 will be held Saturday, Aug. 15 from 1-6 p.m. They said they hoped the festival would have a local as well as global reach. The theme “We Are Family” remains.

“The decision to move PrideFest 2020 to a virtual PrideFest is for the health and safety of our community ‘our family’ and all those who celebrate with us,” they wrote.

Marty Zuniga, director of entertainment for Pride St. Louis, said a lineup will be announced in mid to late July. He said they are working with different agencies to bring in national acts that are exclusive to the festival, as well as local performers.