St. Louis PrideFest postponed to Aug. 15-16
St. Louis PrideFest postponed to Aug. 15-16

Thousands Watch the Pride Parade downtown

Members of the St. Louis Balloon Brigade march down Market Street during the 2018 PrideFest parade. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

 J.B. Forbes, Post-Dispatch

St. Louis PrideFest will be postponed to Aug. 15-16 due to concerns over the coronavirus, organizers announced Monday night.

“This decision to move PrideFest 2020 was difficult for the Board to make, but the health and safety of our LGBTQIA+ Community, our family, and all those who celebrate with us, remains our main priority,” the group wrote in a statement on social media.

The festival now is planned for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 15 and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 16. The parade steps off at Market and Eighth streets at noon on Aug. 16.

The festival was supposed to be June 27-28. Organizers of Tower Grove Pride previously announced a rescheduled date of Aug. 29.

No announcement has been made about the St. Charles Pride Festival, set for June 20.

Pride festivals are typically held in June to mark the 1969 riots at The Stonewall Inn in New York City. Many festivals around the country have been postponed.

For more information about St. Louis PrideFest, visit www.pridestl.org/pridefest/info.







