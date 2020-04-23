St. Louis Science Center to celebrate 30th anniversary of Hubble launch by unveiling new image

The Hubble Space Telescope was launched into orbit 30 years ago Friday, and it’s still collecting data and taking pictures. To celebrate, the St. Louis Science Center will unveil a new image from the telescope on Facebook at around 6 a.m. Friday morning.

The science center is the only location in Missouri selected to unveil the image, described as “a stunning new image of the cosmos.” Only 74 museums and organizations chosen to host a public unveiling, including one in each state.

The image will be displayed on a banner at the science center when the building reopens. It closed to the public on March 14 due to the coronavirus.

The Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, home to the telescope’s science operations center, is behind the unveilings.

The telescope was launched aboard the Space Shuttle Discovery, and has since discovered black holes, and taught us about the life cycle of stars and histories of galaxies, according to NASA.

“Observing the cosmic frontier, Hubble has uncovered some of the universe’s earliest galaxies, explored the nature of the enigmatic dark matter, and built upon the discovery of the yet-unexplained phenomenon called dark energy,” said NASA’s hubblesite.org.