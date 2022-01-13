 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis Science Center to close starting Monday due to pandemic surge
St. Louis Science Center to close starting Monday due to pandemic surge

We Can Do This Saint Louis

With stay-at-home orders extended in both St. Louis City and County #STLMade, the Saint Louis Science Center and Switch partnered to bring a message of encouragement and unity to St. Louis as seen broadcast on the James S. McDonnell Planetarium on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Forest Park. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

The St. Louis Science Center announced Thursday it will close for about two weeks due to the COVID-19 surge in the area.

It will close at 4:30 p.m. Monday and plans to reopen at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, while evaluating the situation during the closure.

Last week, the St. Louis Art Museum and the Missouri History Museum announced they would close through the end of January. The Soldier’s Memorial Military Museum and the MHS Library & Research Center are also closed.

The science center will continue to provide virtual science content through its website, slsc.org, and its social media.

Those who have previously bought tickets for this time period can contact the center’s reservation office at 314-289-4424 during regular business hours. Tickets for Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family, which was scheduled to close Jan. 24, will be refunded.

