St. Louis Science Center to debut mummy exhibit, including a baby crocodile and a man with snazzy boots

Mummies are coming to the St. Louis Science Center, and boy, will they have some stories to tell.

Like the Baron Von Holz, a German nobleman found wearing his best leather boots in the family crypt of a 14th century castle. Or a falcon, fish, dog and baby crocodile, mummified by the Egyptians to keep royals company in the afterlife.

“Mummies of the World: The Exhibition” opens at the science center on Feb. 6, the center announced Monday. It includes more than 125 real mummies and artifacts, as well as multimedia stations to help visitors take a 4,500-year journey to learn their stories.

The exhibition will be open through Sept. 6.

“People are captivated by mummies on many levels,” Andrea Durham, chief officer for science and education for the center, said in a statement. “We are excited to bring 'Mummies of the World: The Exhibition' to our guests to share the science behind the various ways mummification happens, as well as the stories behind each of the mummies featured in this exhibition.”