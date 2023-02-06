"In the Heights," "Much Ado About Nothing," "Bronte Sister House Party" and "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" are the top nominees for the 2023 St. Louis Theater Circle Awards.

Stages St. Louis's "Heights" received 11 nominations, with 10 going to St. Louis Shakespeare Festival's "Much Ado" and 9 each to SATE's "House Party" and the Muny's "Sweeney Todd."

The Muny received a total of 21 nominations, followed by Stages St. Louis with 19, and the Black Rep and Stray Dog Theatre with 17 each.

Nominees were selected in more than 30 categories, covering comedies, dramas, musicals and operas presented by local theater and opera companies in 2022.

The Theater Circle Awards will be presented at 7 p.m. on April 3 at the Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts. A special award will be presented to theater artist Joan Lipkin in recognition of lifetime achievement.

Tickets are $23 and will be available through the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, repstl.org.

A complete list of nominees is available on the Theater Circle's Facebook page.