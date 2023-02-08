The St. Louis Zoo and the Brookfield Zoo in Chicago recently made a gorilla swap in an effort to help the critically endangered species.

Two male western lowland gorillas, Jontu, 26, formerly of the St. Louis Zoo, and Zachary, 7, formerly of the Brookfield Zoo, made the move earlier this month and are staying in private areas, not in view of zoo visitors, as they get used to their new homes and gorilla families.

The moves are considered carefully, based on a recommendation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Program.

The association manages the breeding program to make sure animals in North American zoos stay genetically healthy and to strengthen the population of different species.

Jontu had been living with bachelors Joe, 25, and Bakari, 18, since he arrived at St. Louis Zoo’s Jungle of the Apes in 2005.

The experts thought Jontu could lead a family group elsewhere, so he’ll be joining a group of females in Chicago. He’ll be living with the zoo’s all-female gorilla family: Binti, 34; Koola, 27; Kamba,18; Nora, 9; and Ali, 4.

Zachary had been unable to mate with them. He is the grandnephew of Bakari in St. Louis, and keepers hope he will learn from his elder silverbacks here to become a leader.

“Jontu is well known at the St. Louis Zoo for his regal appearance and confidence as a leader in the bachelor group,” Helen Boostrom, the St. Louis Zoo’s zoological manager of primates, said in a statement. “Despite his stature and serious demeanor, he has a very playful and gentle side.”

Zachary was born at Brookfield Zoo in 2015 and Jontu was born at Columbus Zoo in 1997.

According to the Brookfield Zoo, there are about 300,000 western lowland gorillas living in swamps and dry lowland forests of western equatorial Africa. There are about 320 western lowland gorillas living in accredited North American zoos.

The gorillas are critically endangered mainly because of commercial hunting, diseases like the Ebola virus, the illegal pet trade and logging destroying their habitats.