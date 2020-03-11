You are the owner of this article.
St. Louis Zoo's Zooline Railroad reopens after track replacements
top story

The St. Louis Zoo's Zooline Railroad is up and running for the season, the zoo announced today.

The railroad usually runs through the winter, weather permitting, but had been closed for "extensive" track replacements through November.

The Emerson Zooline Railroad offers a 20-minute narrated tour around the zoo, and has been running since 1963.

It's open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the spring.

