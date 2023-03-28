The railroad at the St. Louis Zoo, a tradition that goes back 60 years, is going green.

A new electric train, named after St. Louis abolitionist Mary Meachum, is the newest addition to the Emerson Zooline Railroad’s fleet of six diesel-powered locomotives, officials announced Tuesday.

It’s also the first zoo locomotive to be named after a woman.

The other locomotives — which have names like the Daniel Boone, the Pierre Laclede, the Lewis and Clark and the Ulysses S. Grant — range in age from 13 to 32 years and will eventually be replaced with electric ones.

With February as Black History Month and March as Women’s History Month, it’s a fitting time to announce the new train and its name, said Michael Macek, director of the zoo.

Meachum and her husband, John Berry Meachum, established a school for free and enslaved children in the basement of the First African Baptist Church in St. Louis, and Mary Meachum used her home as a safe house and helped move enslaved people to freedom across the river to the free state of Illinois.

The new train looks the same as the others, but the locomotive is bright green and it sports a number 50 on the side. It still whistles, and chugs, but those are recordings. The locomotive is a more sustainable choice for the zoo, officials there say.

It charges overnight, and recharges when it makes stops at two of the four zoo stations, which are equipped with chargers. The setup cost about $700,000, and the electric trains will eventually replace the diesel-powered ones, which have a lifespan of about 30 years.

Construction began on the zoo’s 1.5 mile railroad in 1962, and the first train went around the track on Aug. 30, 1963. Back then, a ride cost 30 cents. Now, it costs $7.95 to ride all day. There are 10 train dispatchers and 50 engineers who work on it, and each gas-powered train, run by a four-cylinder motor, can hold nearly 80 people for 20-minute narrated rides around the zoo.

It was renamed the Emerson Zooline Railroad in 2010 when Emerson donated $5 million to the zoo.

The new locomotive was created by Chance Rides in Wichita, Kansas. The engines of the rest of the fleet are smaller replicas of the famous steam locomotive C.P. Huntington, first built in 1863.