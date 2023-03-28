Visitors take a ride on the train at the St. Louis Zoo on Thursday, June 11, 2020. The zoo opened to members this week by reservation and will open reservations to the general public on Saturday, June 13. The zoo is requiring reservations for admission to control the number of visitors and taking extra steps to clean and disinfect. In additional to requiring guests to wearing face masks and regularly disinfecting the train, the zoo installed plexiglass between the seating areas on the train. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
A mini-train takes visitors around the zoo on Tuesday, April 12, 2016 at the St. Louis Zoo. Photo by Huy Mach, hmach@post-dispatch.com
Huy Mach
A St. Louis Zoo train pulls into the Red Rocks station near Big Cat Country on Wednesday, April 20, 2016. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Conductor Rebecca DeGreeff shows off the new electric train at the St. Louis Zoo on Tuesday, March 28. The bright green locomotive is the newest addition to the Emerson Zoo Railroad's fleet of six gas-powered locomotives and the first train named after a woman. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, Post-Dispatch
Laurie Skrivan, Post-Dispatch
Angela DaSailva talks about a new trained named after St. Louis abolitionist Mary Meachum during its unveiling at the St. Louis Zoo on Tuesday, March 28. The bright green locomotive is the newest addition to the Emerson Zoo Railroad's fleet of six gas-powered locomotives and the first train named after a woman. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, Post-Dispatch
The railroad at the St. Louis Zoo, a tradition that goes back 60 years, is going green.
A new electric train, named after St. Louis abolitionist Mary Meachum, is the newest addition to the Emerson Zooline Railroad’s fleet of six diesel-powered locomotives, officials announced Tuesday.
It’s also the first zoo locomotive to be named after a woman.
The other locomotives — which have names like the Daniel Boone, the Pierre Laclede, the Lewis and Clark and the Ulysses S. Grant — range in age from 13 to 32 years and will eventually be replaced with electric ones.
With February as Black History Month and March as Women’s History Month, it’s a fitting time to announce the new train and its name, said Michael Macek, director of the zoo.
Meachum and her husband, John Berry Meachum, established a school for free and enslaved children in the basement of the First African Baptist Church in St. Louis, and Mary Meachum used her home as a safe house and helped move enslaved people to freedom across the river to the free state of Illinois.
The new train looks the same as the others, but the locomotive is bright green and it sports a number 50 on the side. It still whistles, and chugs, but those are recordings. The locomotive is a more sustainable choice for the zoo, officials there say.
It charges overnight, and recharges when it makes stops at two of the four zoo stations, which are equipped with chargers. The setup cost about $700,000, and the electric trains will eventually replace the diesel-powered ones, which have a lifespan of about 30 years.
Construction began on the zoo’s 1.5 mile railroad in 1962, and the first train went around the track on Aug. 30, 1963. Back then, a ride cost 30 cents. Now, it costs $7.95 to ride all day. There are 10 train dispatchers and 50 engineers who work on it, and each gas-powered train, run by a four-cylinder motor, can hold nearly 80 people for 20-minute narrated rides around the zoo.
It was renamed the Emerson Zooline Railroad in 2010 when Emerson donated $5 million to the zoo.
The new locomotive was created by Chance Rides in Wichita, Kansas. The engines of the rest of the fleet are smaller replicas of the famous steam locomotive C.P. Huntington, first built in 1863.
Howard Baer, chairman of the Zoo Board of Directors, takes a turn with the sledgehammer to pound in a "golden spike" during a ceremony on Aug. 29, 1963, at Vierheller Station to open the Zooline. At left is Zoo director Marlin Perkins, who also took part in the spike pounding. Afterward, VIPs and others went on the inaugural runs of the line's three trains. As with the site of the real golden spike, which linked the transcontinental railroad at Promontory Point, Utah, in 1869, the exact site of the Zoo's last spike no longer is part of the line. In 2003, the Zoo moved the track a few feet to build a new station at Vierheller, now known as the Wild Station. The repair and storage shed next to the station is where the line used to run, and where Baer and Perkins hammered the spike. The transcontinental railroad bypassed Promontory Point in 1904 with a trestle across park of the Great Salt Lake. It is now a national historic site. (Jim Rackwitz/Post-Dispatch)
