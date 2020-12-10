St. Louis Zoo unveils new name for north St. Louis County campus; announces conservation center

“With the two campuses, we will continue to operate under one mission that essentially has been unchanged for over a century: ‘To conserve animals and their habitats through animal management, research, recreation, and educational programs that encourage the support and enrich the experience of the public,’” he said in a statement.

The zoo’s work in field conservation includes 17 conservation centers around the world, with five of them focusing on conservation efforts in Missouri.

But along with conservation comes the fun and educational part for the public, which could include coming face-to-face with a zebra while kayaking or “glamping” after an encounter with a herd of giraffes. The zoo continues to work with the pubic and nearby residents as they finalize plans.

Conservationists at the Kent Family Conservation and Animal Science Center will dedicate work to sustain endangered and threatened species. They’ll also study the native plants and animals that live on the property, and are working on biodiversity studies to find out what does and doesn’t live there. They’ll learn what might be a potential threat to zoo animals and what will work well.