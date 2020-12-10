St. Louis Zoo unveils new name for north St. Louis County campus; announces conservation center

The St. Louis Zoo unveiled a name on Thursday for the 425 acres it owns in north St. Louis County and hopes to turn into a unique venue for people, flora and fauna: the St. Louis Zoo WildCare Park.
They also announced another component of the WildCare Park, the Kent Family Conservation and Animal Science Center, made possible by the Kent Family Foundation.
Jerry Kent has founded several area businesses, including Charter Communications, Tierpoint, Staylock Storage and Cequel III.
Planning for the park has been delayed some because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but they estimate it could be open to the public in 2026 at the earliest, said Jeffrey Bonner, CEO and president of the zoo.
Zoo officials had previously called the property the North Campus.
The park is in the Spanish Lake area, near the confluence of the Missouri and Mississippi rivers, at 12385 Larimore Road in St. Louis County. The land had been owned by the United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 562, and was home to the 18-hole Emerald Greens golf course, a swimming pool, a 30,000-square-foot auditorium, a retirement center, several buildings and picnic shelters, a larger lake and a dozen smaller lakes and ponds.
Bonner explained that the name of the park hits on three key aspects of its function: wildlife, conservation, and public experience.
“With the two campuses, we will continue to operate under one mission that essentially has been unchanged for over a century: ‘To conserve animals and their habitats through animal management, research, recreation, and educational programs that encourage the support and enrich the experience of the public,’” he said in a statement.
The zoo’s work in field conservation includes 17 conservation centers around the world, with five of them focusing on conservation efforts in Missouri.
But along with conservation comes the fun and educational part for the public, which could include coming face-to-face with a zebra while kayaking or “glamping” after an encounter with a herd of giraffes. The zoo continues to work with the pubic and nearby residents as they finalize plans.
Conservationists at the Kent Family Conservation and Animal Science Center will dedicate work to sustain endangered and threatened species. They’ll also study the native plants and animals that live on the property, and are working on biodiversity studies to find out what does and doesn’t live there. They’ll learn what might be a potential threat to zoo animals and what will work well.
They’re studying eight areas right now: bats, birds, coyotes, foxes, invertebrates/pollinators, plants, reptiles, amphibians and the water quality of lakes and streams.
“The St. Louis Zoo is more than just one of the finest zoos in the world,” said Jerry Kent in a statement. “It is one of the world leaders in conservation. My family, including my wife Judy and our children Matt and Rachel, and Matt’s wife Dr. Ana Kent, are proud to enable St. Louis’s leading tourist attraction to expand their impact by basing this important work in facilities located in north St. Louis County.”
The St. Louis Zoo Association bought the property in September 2018. The $7.1 million purchase was funded by donors, and in November 2018, voters approved a sales tax to fund repairs at the zoo and to transform the north campus.
