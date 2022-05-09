St. Louis Zoo welcomes Astrid, critically endangered Somali wild ass born April 8

The St. Louis Zoo on Monday announced its most recent addition to their herd: Astrid, a Somali wild ass born April 8.

She’s the first new Somali wild ass at the zoo in three years. The species is critically endangered.

“Though only a few weeks old, Astrid is a vibrant part of the herd,” the zoo said in an announcement. “She is full of energy, but still keeps close to mom Tukia.”

Astrid was born as part of part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan, which aims to preserve healthy, genetically diverse animal populations. The St. Louis Zoo has been working for years to help the Somali wild ass in its natural habitat, including helping with the development of the Roadmap for the Conservation of the African Wild Ass, a ten-year plan that outlines key actions needed to help.

They are the smallest of the wild equids (made up of horses, asses and zebras) and typically weigh 400-500 pounds. Pregnancy lasts about a year.

People often make fun of the name of the animal, and that can present an image problem, then zoo president Jeffrey Bonner wrote in 2008 as part of a series for the Post-Dispatch about protecting animals.

“If you stand around their yard for any length of time, you'll hear visitors making a variety of rather tasteless jokes about the animals' name,” he wrote. “Parents rush their children along so that they don't have time to read the educational graphic. Mothers tell their children that our asses are donkeys - which they are not. School groups break into gales of laughter when the class clown shouts their name. In other words, visitors are missing our conservation message that we are working hard to save these rare, beautiful and magnificent animals.”

