St. Louis Zoo's vice president of animal collections named president and CEO of Omaha zoo

One of St. Louis Zoo’s own has been named the next president and CEO of the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium in Omaha, Neb.

Luis Padilla is now the vice president of animal collections for the St. Louis Zoo and has been serving in that role since 2019. He oversees the zoo’s animal division, which includes the facilities, animals, and the people who care for them. He has worked at the zoo a little more than 14 years.

Dwight Scott, the St. Louis Zoo’s president and CEO, noted that he has known and worked with Padilla for nearly 20 years. “Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium just landed one of the best to be their next leader,” he said in a statement. “I’m confident that he’ll do amazing things in Omaha with the team there.”

Padilla will succeed Dennis Pate after his retirement later this year. Padilla will start his job on Nov. 14, according to the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.

Padilla also serves as an accreditation commissioner for The Association of Zoos and Aquariums. Before his current job, he served as the St. Louis Zoo’s Director of Animal Health. He’s served veterinary and supervisory roles at the St. Louis Zoo, the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute, the Smithsonian National Zoological Park and the Oklahoma City Zoo.