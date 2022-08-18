 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stages, New Jewish announce staff changes

Rebekah Scallet

Rebekah Scallet. Photo by Caroline M. Holt

Change is coming behind the scenes at two local theater companies.

Andrew Kuhlman will succeed Jack Lane as executive producer at Stages St. Louis in January. And Rebekah Scallet will replace Edward Coffield as artistic director of the New Jewish Theatre at the Jewish Community Center, beginning in September.

Kuhlman, who has been associate producer at Stages, said in a statement that he’s looking forward to working with artistic director Gayle Seay to “ensure that this wonderful company continues to play an integral role” in St. Louis and nationally. Recently, Stages presented a pre-Broadway tryout of “The Karate Kid: The Musical.”

Andrew Kuhlman

Andrew Kuhlman. Photo by Brett Murray

Scallet has been a freelance director and teacher in St. Louis and was formerly producing artistic director at the Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre, a summer festival at the University of Central Arkansas. In a statement, she said that New Jewish has “an incredible track record” in the community.

For more information on the theater companies, go online to stagesstlouis.org and jccstl.org.

