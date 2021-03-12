Stages St. Louis adjusts schedule

Stages St. Louis has adjusted its 2021 season in response to continuing COVID-19 restrictions.

"A Chorus Line" and "A Year with Frog & Toad" are cancelled. "Always ... Patsy Cline" and "Jersey Boys" are scheduled to be presented on new dates.

In a statement, associate producer Andrew Kuhlman said that "while these decisions have been incredibly difficult, we believe that they have been made with the best interest of our community in mind."

"Always ... Patsy Cline," a musical about the legendary country singer, is now slated for August 6 through September 5. "Jersey Boys," a show about the singing group Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, is scheduled for September 24 through October 24.

The 35th anniversary productions will be presented in the organization's new home, the Ross Family Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center.

For more information: 314-821-2407 or stagessstlouis.org.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.