Sterling K. Brown to narrate Lincoln documentary

Sterling K. Brown is lending his voice to a timely documentary series.
The St. Louis native and star of NBC's "This Is Us" is the narrator of "Lincoln: Divided We Stand," beginning next month on CNN.
Through interviews and recreations, along with photos, letters and artifacts, the six-part series explores the political career and personal life of Abraham Lincoln. In a time of civil war, the president faced challenges that resonate with recent American history.
Brown won Emmy Awards for his performances as Randall Pearson in "This Is Us" and as Christopher Darden in the FX limited series "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story." His films include "Black Panther" and "Marshall," both starring the late Chadwick Boseman.
"Lincoln: Divided We Stand" premieres at 9 p.m. on Feb. 14.
Calvin Wilson
Calvin Wilson is theater critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
