Janet Evra delivers a fresh, romantic jazz spin to St. Louis' music scene

“Having that experience was wonderful,” she says, though “there are still some norms and things that are up in the air for people — different people's different approaches to safety and how they want to engage. It felt tentative compared to the old times but in terms of people's reactions maybe just as enthusiastic if not even more enthusiastic.”

Evra collaborated with St. Louis jazz veteran Ptah Williams on a collection of jazz standards and Great American Songbook favorites. The album, titled “New Friends, Old Favorites," was released this year on Lotown Records.

The two met in 2019 at the Dark Room, where Evra was performing. She asked him if he’d sit in, and "he blew the roof off the place."

When the pandemic happened, she decided to perform and recording an album — without a live audience — with Williams at the Sheldon. Drummer Demarius Hicks and saxophonist Kendrick Smith are featured.

“I would have loved an audience," she says. "But we made it so we were more focused on the stage alone. I’d almost like to see a parallel show where we had an audience.”

She says the reinterpreted standards on the album lean toward the originals but with fun twists.