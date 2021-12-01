Janet Evra delivers a fresh, romantic jazz spin to St. Louis' music scene

Janet Evra has been on the St. Louis music scene for only about five years, but the British-born artist has already made a mark with her blend of bossa nova and "beach pop."
"It’s a more relaxed side of jazz, more approachable," she says of her fresh interpretations. On any given night, Evra might sing in French, Spanish or Portuguese, not to mention English. She’s looking for German jazz tunes to add to her repertoire.
“Singing in those languages gives a whole other flavor to the music," says the singer and cellist. "I’m glad I spent the time studying it. ... I don’t see anyone else doing that here. People are responding well. They see the romance in it.”
This week Evra embarks on a short Midwest tour with husband Will Buchanan on guitar, Carlos “Scooter” Brown on alto sax and special guest Tomi Kämäräinen of Finland on drums.
The tour visits Evangeline’s Bistro and Music House on Dec. 1, Chicago on Dec. 3, Milwaukee on Dec. 4 and Madison, Wisconsin, on Dec. 5.
Evra says she and Buchanan have played with both Kämäräinen and Brown before. Each experience produces beautiful music.
“We love playing with Carlos — he’s got that smoothness that supports our music," she says. "His playing goes well with our style of playing.
"Tomi brings a very well-crafted set of rhythms to the table that's very approachable. You hear it, and you think it's just right for the song.”
Evra and Buchanan met Kämäräinen while on tour in 2019 in Denmark. The drummer stepped in for a jam session, and the couple wanted to perform with him in a more formal setting.
They first got to do that in July in Finland. Evra and Buchanan were allowed to enter the country, whose border was closed, with a cultural ambassador visa.
Evra next embarked on a brief U.S. tour financed with a grant, just over $6,000, from South Arts’ Jazz Road, a touring and residency program. She learned about the program and applied while she was part of the Kranzberg Arts Foundation’s Music Artist in Residence Program.
She and Buchanan played five shows including Philadelphia, Chicago, Buffalo and St. Louis in September and October.
“I was so excited — so thrilled," Evra says. "It meant a lot. I was literally able to fund the full band, pay the band what they’re worth and stay in places that were decent to stay. It was so invaluable to have that support.”
She had missed touring and says there's nothing like seeing audiences ready to hear music again.
“Having that experience was wonderful,” she says, though “there are still some norms and things that are up in the air for people — different people's different approaches to safety and how they want to engage. It felt tentative compared to the old times but in terms of people's reactions maybe just as enthusiastic if not even more enthusiastic.”
Evra collaborated with St. Louis jazz veteran Ptah Williams on a collection of jazz standards and Great American Songbook favorites. The album, titled “New Friends, Old Favorites," was released this year on Lotown Records.
The two met in 2019 at the Dark Room, where Evra was performing. She asked him if he’d sit in, and "he blew the roof off the place."
When the pandemic happened, she decided to perform and recording an album — without a live audience — with Williams at the Sheldon. Drummer Demarius Hicks and saxophonist Kendrick Smith are featured.
“I would have loved an audience," she says. "But we made it so we were more focused on the stage alone. I’d almost like to see a parallel show where we had an audience.”
She says the reinterpreted standards on the album lean toward the originals but with fun twists.
“They’re the songs you know and love, but there’s something different about them, and they’re fresh in the end,” she says.
For example, the Shirelles' “Will You Love Me Tomorrow” gets a bossa nova flavor.
Her own influences include Ella Fitzgerald, Cyrille Aimée, Gretchen Parlato and Madeleine Peyroux.
Working with Williams was fun, Evra says. “He’s got so many stories, and I was egging him on — 'Tell us more.' He’s done so much in jazz already, played in so many festivals and with so many greats. There’s a sense of history in his stories, and that was fun for me.”
Before taking on jazz, Evra was in graduate school studying environmental planning, her day job.
“I wasn’t sure if I was going down this music path as a fully fleshed-out career of my own, but then I couldn’t resist it anymore,” she says. She was drawn into it after listening to it.
“There’s so much good stuff happening here any night of the week," she says of St. Louis talent. "It was impossible not to get sucked in."
Buchanan has always been a part of Evra’s jazz journey.
“We are each other's cheerleaders," she says. "It's a lot of work to do all of this. I’m glad he’s been such a huge part of this with me. Mostly it’s been great, but it can have its challenges. He can ask you a question about your set list at 11:30 at night.”
What Janet Evra • When 7 p.m. Dec. 1 • Where Evangeline’s Bistro and Music House, 512 North Euclid Avenue • How much Free • More info evangelinesstl.com