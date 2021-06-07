Sneak peek: The Factory concert venue gears up for July grand opening

Carp says it was important that the Factory’s first batch of concert announcements included a wide variety. "It’s important to touch all genres,” he says.

The first show announcements hit several genres including country, rock, comedy and blues, but there are more offerings to come.

“We know we’re not serving everyone (with the first shows announced), though that’s the goal," Carp says. "It's just taking longer than we'd like. Country was eager to return. Other genres are slower to return. We've got some things we can't talk about ... that we can't wait to talk about."

Opening with a show by deadmau5 is a major coup for the Factory. The dance music artist has not performed in the St. Louis market for over a decade.

“It’s been years since he toured clubs," Carp says. "He’s been a festival headliner. Our being a part of a very short summer tour for him will really help us showcase the venue."

A centerpiece of the Factory’s concert hall is its “Golactic chandelier,” a custom-built lighting monstrosity high above the venue floor that can be incorporated into the show. Chris Merrick created the fixture.