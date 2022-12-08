 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sultan: Documentary to air on Nine PBS featuring St. Louis mom

'education, interrupted' film poster

photo courtesy of Aisha Sultan

For two years, I kept in touch with Tyra Johnson, a St. Louis mother of three, as she tried to keep her kids educated through the pandemic.

My reporting resulted in a documentary, 'education, Interrupted,' which will air at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12 on Nine PBS (KETC). The film premiered at the 2022 St. Louis International Film Festival in early November.

I was drawn to Tyra Johnson’s optimistic, cheerful personality and her devotion to her children. Her struggles will feel familiar to parents from all backgrounds, and I hope it shines a spotlight on families that were hit the hardest. 

The film highlights the lasting impact the pandemic has had on children’s literacy skills, especially those in high-poverty districts. For those who have followed the series of columns I've written about the Johnson family, I look forward to reading your feedback on the film. 

