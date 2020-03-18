Symbol of St. Louis shuts down: Gateway Arch National Park closes for coronavirus

Add the Gateway Arch National Park to the list of places closed by the coronavirus health situation.

The National Park Service issued a statement saying the park, which includes the Gateway Arch and Old Courthouse, will be closed beginning Wednesday until further notice.

Those who have pre-purchased Tram Ride to the Top and documentary movie tickets will receive full refunds. For questions regarding ticketing, email info@gatewayarch.com.

The Arch grounds remain open to provide the public healthy walking and biking options.

Visitors can enjoy Gateway Arch National Park online by exploring online photo galleries at nps.gov/jeff and gatewayarch.com or by following the park’s social media channels.

