You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Symbol of St. Louis shuts down: Gateway Arch National Park closes for coronavirus
0 comments
featured

Symbol of St. Louis shuts down: Gateway Arch National Park closes for coronavirus

Spread facts. Not fear. Subscribe: $3/3 months
Closed Arch

A man stops to look through the glass of the closed museum at the Gateway Arch on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. Photo by Lisa Brown of the Post-Dispatch.

 Lisa Brown

Add the Gateway Arch National Park to the list of places closed by the coronavirus health situation. 

The National Park Service issued a statement saying the park, which includes the Gateway Arch and Old Courthouse, will be closed beginning Wednesday until further notice.

Those who have pre-purchased Tram Ride to the Top and documentary movie tickets will receive full refunds. For questions regarding ticketing,  email info@gatewayarch.com.

The Arch grounds remain open to provide the public healthy walking and biking options.

Visitors can enjoy Gateway Arch National Park online by exploring online photo galleries at nps.gov/jeff and gatewayarch.com or by following the park’s social media channels.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend's best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.




Related to this story

Most Popular

TVs with antennas will need to be rescanned
Television

TVs with antennas will need to be rescanned

People who use an antenna to watch television are going to have to rescan their sets several times over the next few months to continue getting all of their local channels. Rescanning is easy; it only involves pushing a couple of buttons on your remote.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports