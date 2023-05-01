“Chihuly in the Garden 2023,” featuring the work of world-renowned glass artist Dale Chihuly, opens at the Missouri Botanical Garden in St. Louis Tuesday, May 2, 2023 and runs through Oct. 15. Workers at Chihuly Studio in Seattle have been at the garden for the last couple weeks installing the pieces, making for more than 20 installations throughout the garden. Take a video tour throughout the garden to see a countdown of his works.