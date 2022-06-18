 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ted Drewes South Grand location remains closed due to hiring issues

Look Back: Heat wave of 2012

Twin sisters Elizabeth (left) and Allison Spring play in the rain at Ted Drewes Frozen Custard on South Grand Boulevard in July 2012 in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

A St. Louis institution, Ted Drewes Frozen Custard, has been unable to open its South Grand location because managers can’t find enough people to staff it.

The larger location at 6726 Chippewa Street has been open for the season, staffed with at least 60 people. But they have been unable to hire the 25 people needed to run the location at 4224 South Grand Boulevard, said manager Travis Dillon.

“I want to open it so badly,” he said Saturday. “First of all, I couldn’t open with Covid two years ago. Last year it was open for about a month or a month and a half. I’ve been telling the customers that call me that I’m still going to try, and I’m not giving up.”

It would normally open by mid-May, he said. He pointed out that he would have more complaints if the store opened and it was short-staffed.

Without disclosing numbers, he says he pays “very well” and that starting salaries for high schoolers are high, a few dollars more for college students, and even more for adults. “I wish I had the answers for you. Every single restauranteur I know, they’re asking the same question. Where did everybody go?”

The South Grand location is not the original, but it is the oldest. It opened in 1931, and the Chippewa location opened in 1941. He pointed out that the Chippewa location has two gables: if you look at it, the one on the right is the old part, and the left one is a 1985 addition. Dillon owns the business with his wife Cindy, who is Ted Drewes' daughter.

