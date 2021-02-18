Jon Hamm appeared in the pages of the Post-Dispatch as a high school football star at John Buroughs and as an aspiring thespian on stage at MICDS. But Gail Pennington's story on Feb. 18, 2001, was the first time he appeared as a rising Hollywood star. Here is that feature.

Jon Hamm's career is smoking, and not just because he plays a fireman on NBC's hit "Providence."

The St. Louis native (John Burroughs High School, class of 1989) recently landed a movie role opposite Mel Gibson. He stars in the independent film "Kissing Jessica Stein," and makes regular appearances on the E! channel as guest host of "Talk Soup." All in all, he's having "super fun" in Hollywood these days.

No one who knows Hamm is surprised by his success. Despite a less-than-storybook childhood, young Jon lit up rooms with his looks and charm. Acting was his refuge; now it's his ticket to fame, fortune and - a word he keeps using - fun.

Hamm's parents divorced when he was 2 years old, and he lived in Creve Coeur with his mother, Deborah, "a great single mom at a time when single mothers weren't the force as they are now." When he was 10, she died of cancer, but not before putting aside money to ensure his education.

Living with his father, Daniel Hamm, and grandmother in Normandy, Hamm attended John Burroughs from seventh grade through graduation. He praises the school's achievement-oriented attitude, the sports teams and the lifelong friendships he made there.

But especially, he praises acting teacher Wayne Salomon, "who got me involved in acting and got me excited about the theater. He lit that spark in me."

Salomon, an actor and director of note as well as a teacher, recalls that even as a high school student, "Jon had remarkable presence." Hamm played Judas in "Godspell" in his senior year, and Salomon was even more convinced that "he just had the 'it' thing."

Hamm won a scholarship to the University of Texas, but his father's death left him shaken. He came home and attended the University of Missouri at St. Louis for a semester before finishing up in Columbia on a theater scholarship, graduating in 1993.

"Mizzou was very good for me," Hamm says. "Acting helped me get through a lot of stuff, and the teachers helped me believe I could make it."

After college, Hamm came home - to Burroughs. "I called the headmaster and proposed an internship in which I'd teach and help Wayne out." The school, which often takes on recent graduates as teaching interns, "said they'd love to have me."

So Hamm spent the 1994-95 school year teaching eighth grade acting. "He was really good," Salomon recalls, "and he really grew."

Hamm found teaching "a cool situation, and a lot of fun." Working with young performers gave him confidence, and he also had a chance to act in enough productions to get his Actors Equity card. He calls the year in St. Louis "a crash course in the professional theater."

Hamm needed all the confidence he'd gained when he set out for Los Angeles in 1996 with $150 to his name. In Oklahoma, a check from his grandfather hadn't yet cleared, and he got stuck at a truck stop, "feeling as if I was on the run from the law."

Calling on a network of friends and family got him through. For six months in LA, working as a waiter, he lived with his aunt, Suzanne Tobey, his mother's younger sister.

His friend Preston Clark - whose mom, Carolyn, was one of several Burroughs mothers who virtually adopted young Jon - put him in touch with actor Paul Rudd ("The Object of My Affection"). Through Rudd, Preston Clark's best friend, Hamm got an agent.

For four long years, though, he didn't get work. "I met a lot of casting directors, and there were a lot of 'almosts,' but I didn't really make any money." His resume at that point included a shot as an extra in the pilot of "The Practice," one line in the movie "Space Cowboys" and an appearance in the ABC pilot "The Trouble With Normal," playing Paget Brewster's very normal boyfriend.

"Providence" marked a turning point. "Originally, I was only supposed to be in one episode," playing a bartender who (while dressed in a Zorro costume) plants a big kiss on Joanie (Paula Cale).

But the "Providence" producers liked Hamm so much that they brought him back for three additional appearances last season, then extended his run to 13 episodes.

"That was a great compliment," he says. "They wanted me back. That's what you want them to say."

Hamm's character, Burt Ridley, turned out to be a fireman who was just moonlighting as a bartender. After that first kiss, he and Joanie fell for each other, and two weeks ago they were about to marry. Trouble ensued, however, and Hamm exits this week (7 p.m. Friday on Channel 5).

All he'll say about his storyline-dictated departure is, "I don't die in a fire. I don't turn into a bad guy - I'm not my own evil twin. I'm glad of that. But I won't say what happens and spoil it for people. It's really kind of interesting, and they handle it very well."

Thanks to "Providence," for the first time, "I get fan mail," Hamm says. "It's weird and cool. I was recognized on a plane for the first time. When I go home (to St. Louis), everybody watches the show, and they ask me for autographs."

His family here includes two sisters, Julie Schulte and Jennifer Hinze, from his father's first marriage, plus nieces and nephews. His mother's parents, Bill and Delores Garner, live in Ste. Genevieve.

But he also enjoys seeing friends such as broadcaster Joe Buck, whom he played baseball against at Burroughs. It was Buck who recommended him for the "Talk Soup" gig, after Buck got sick and couldn't go on.

Hamm also keeps in touch with his surrogate mothers, including Mary Ann Simmons (whose husband is Cardinals great Ted Simmons) and Carolyn Clark. John, the Simmons' oldest son, is Hamm's best friend, and Clark's daughter, Sarah, was his Burroughs prom date.

"He's one of my children," Carolyn Clark says. "We all sort of mothered him, treated him like our own."

Clark, whose daughter is also an actress, was the first in St. Louis to hear that Hamm had landed the Mel Gibson movie. She called after the Feb. 9 episode of "Providence," and he'd just received the word from his agent.

The movie is "We Were Soldiers Once," written by Randall Wallace ("Braveheart") and based on the first major battle between U.S. soldiers and the Viet Cong during the Vietnam War.

Hamm's independent film, "Kissing Jessica Stein," is a romantic comedy written, produced and directed by Jennifer Westfeldt, his girlfriend of three years.

Although "Providence" didn't require much stretch of his talents, the series was "a great crash course in the wonderful world of television," Hamm says. Above all, it taught him that he really does enjoy the actor's life, and convinced him that he can earn a living doing what he loves.

He's not going wacky with success, though. With his "Providence" salary, "I bought a sofa and paid off my student loans."

