AEW’s Matt Sydal talks growing up in St. Louis, craving toasted ravioli and the magic of live pro-wrestling

Twenty-four years ago, Matt Sydal attended the very first WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view at what was then the Kiel Center in St. Louis. He was just 14 at the time, and the idea of becoming a professional wrestler was a dream — one cemented before he even stepped inside the arena.

“The first real experience I had with wrestling, and what kind of sparked or deepened my insanity with wrestling, was when we went to the pay-per-view, it was called Bad Blood, the first-ever Hell in a Cell, with Shawn Michaels versus Undertaker,” says Sydal, who legal name is Matthew Joseph Korklan.

“Actually it wasn't even the show: What sealed it for us was, as we parked and walked to the building, there were people dressed as Gold Dust, Mankind and the Undertaker, just fans that were cosplaying as these characters. And we absolutely loved it; the absurdity of it all is what really drew us to wrestling. And it wasn't too long before I started wearing the costumes.”

It’s not hard to imagine kids having a similar experience on Friday, Nov. 5, when Sydal returns to St. Louis as part of All Elite Wrestling’s (AEW) Rampage live show at Chaifetz Arena at 7 p.m.