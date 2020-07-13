You are the owner of this article.
Animated HBO series will have St. Louis executive producers
"Young Love"

The upcoming HBO series "Young Love" is based on the Oscar-winning animated short "Hair Love." St. Louis-based Lion Forge, which produced "Hair Love," will executive produce "Young Love."

The Oscar-winning animated short "Hair Love" is being turned into a 12-part series for HBO Max. And once again, a St. Louis firm is part of the project.

"Hair Love," a 7-minute film, told the story of a young black girl with seemingly uncontrollable hair and her father's humorous and then heartwarming efforts to tame it. The video has been watched more than 35 million times on YouTube.

The HBO series will be called "Young Love," and will continue the story of the family — father, mother, daughter and pet cat.

The St. Louis-based comic-book and animation company Lion Forge put up some of the money to make "Hair Love" and its principals, David Steward II and Carl Reed, received producers' credits. On "Young Love," Steward and Reed are executive producers.

