Count a few skateboarding and tutu-wearing comics lovers (and one parrot) among St. Louis' new supporters of reading.

These animated characters track down nefarious types who escape from books and invade a city similar to St. Louis. The heroes are word-slingers who throw around tactics such as "trace," "infer" and "compare" in pursuit of rascals like a pizza-loving cat, a renegade robot or a Greek goddess.

"Do not attack me, humanoids," one escapee says. "I will not rest until every robot in the universe is free."

The heroes strategize. "We're here to help," one says. "If we analyze the situation, study it, and figure out what's going on, maybe we can find how to stop it."

So in this fun way, a series of new animated videos and comic books highlights vocabulary words for young readers.

But unlike some long-running TV children's series that have also taught vocabulary and encouraged reading, these St. Louis Nine PBS characters aren't cuddly animals or fuzzy puppets. Instead, the heroes are humans with primarily brown and black skin tones.

"Drawn In" is promoted as one of the few times a series like this has people of color as the main characters. Geared, also, to a slightly older age group, "Drawn In" is a million-dollar initiative from Nine PBS and Lion Forge Animation to serve the community by joining schools and literacy groups to improve some of the area's troubling reading rates.

"Black and brown kids often get left behind," Angela Carr says. "We want to do our part to help the region flourish."

The program was shown at various times last year and may soon get a regular time slot on TV.

Carr, vice president and chief impact officer at Nine PBS, says "Drawn In" goes "way beyond just putting a show on the air."

In fact, it's an initiative that includes online digital videos, comic books, worksheets and ideas for parents. Young fans have met and sought autographs from the local kids who voice characters and the illustrators with Lion Forge.

Second-grade classes in the St. Louis area have participated in the program's "power hours," which coach kids on writing and drawing their own comic books. And students even received free Chromebooks to make sure they could access the digital shorts. And yes, the second-graders are experienced with calling up the videos on YouTube, educators attest.

So far, "Drawn In" has been broadcast on KETC (Channel 9) at varying times. It will appear throughout February (check Nine PBS' schedule). But the station, which considers the program "digital first," plans to set a permanent slot soon to air the program.

Videos are only about 5 minutes each, with two episodes usually making up one whole story. Live-action spots show children drawing their own comics. In addition, drawnin.org promises to add games soon.

Carr says the initiative helps ensure Black and brown kids "see themselves in our content."

"We're community-owned, we're community-licensed. ... We want to be representative of the community we service."

Only about 42% of all Missouri third-graders read at the proficient or advanced level, Carr says: "If you're not learning to read by third grade, you get left behind. You typically don't graduate on time, you typically have other struggles in life. I think early education is something every person in St. Louis should care about and want to help change."

Literacy crisis

Schools in St. Louis and North St. Louis County often have severe reading struggles, especially since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, when schools closed and children struggled to learn online.

Lisa Greening, director of Turn the Page STL, gives examples. In St. Louis Public Schools, 19.1% of third-graders tested "proficient" in English language arts on the 2019 MAP tests. In 2021, that percentage was 13.7. In 2022, it rose (15.8%) but still remained behind the pre-pandemic year.

Of University City third-graders, proficiency plunged from 40.1% in 2019 to 19.6% in 2021. The pattern was similar in the five other "Promise Zone" districts (Hazelwood, Ferguson Florissant, Normandy, Jennings, Riverview Gardens).

"It's a huge crisis," Greening says.

If children can't decode words and read well in third grade, they aren't equipped to learn as schools move from learning to read toward reading to learn. Children who can't read are far more likely to drop out of high school, and low literacy is correlated with higher crime rates.

Greening sees "Drawn In" as good news for St. Louis. A member of its advisory board, she likes that it's "making reading an adventure." It shows reading beyond what teachers make students do.

In addition to the PBS initiative, Greening praises the recent success of Missouri Senate Bill 681, signed into law last year. She says it will require thousands of K-3 teachers to take professional development in the "science of reading." Far too many Missouri schools continue to use ineffective reading instruction and neglect the necessity of teaching children how to decode words (aka phonics instruction).

Meanwhile, her own group, Turn the Page STL is working with major summer camps in the city this year to provide literacy games and reading every day during camp. And Ready Readers is leading an effort to draft "reading captains" in neighborhoods to be trustworthy sources of information for parents (and perhaps create their own storybook sessions on lawns).

"Learning to read happens everywhere," Greening says.

Value of a village

Principal Jim Triplett says it may be a "cliché, but it takes a village to raise a child. I'd like to add that it takes a village to teach a child to read. Although our teachers are doing an amazing job in providing instruction, we have programs like 'Drawn In' that come in to help fill in that gap." Learning to read also requires help from parents, indeed the whole community, he says.

Children spend only about 20% of their time in school, and those in poorer neighborhoods often start school already behind: They often have fewer books at home and have a far smaller vocabulary.

Triplett leads Froebel Literacy Academy Elementary School on Nebraska Avenue. The school's second-grade teacher, Kendra Simpkins, recently finished a six-week program using "Drawn In." Students so liked the show they "played" the characters during recess, she says.

"It was a great opportunity for the kids," she says. "They loved it." Not only did it bring in vocabulary words that reinforced the grade's curriculum, it helped show plot, detail and setting, Simpkins says. Children made their own comic books and presented them to the class.

Lots of students are hesitant to read, Triplett says, but "Drawn In" is "something they can relate to." With the comic's characters, the students have so much fun, "they don't even know they're learning."

A lot of curriculum materials featuring Black people focus only on history or civil rights, Angela Carr says. "That's not necessarily students' lived experience."

Both Triplett and Simpkins would like more grades to be able to participate in the "Drawn In" initiative. Right now it is geared toward ages 6-8, but Simpkins says she could easily sees kids up to grade 5 involved.

Alex J. Stallings of Nine PBS says it is working on expanding the "Drawn In" curriculum to more grades as teen siblings of younger kids have even expressed interest.

External evaluators have been talking to parents and teachers to access how students internalize the vocabulary words of "Drawn In," says Stallings, senior director of early learning. She herself observed how proud some kids were to describe themselves as authors of their own comic book.

Giving kids a voice

The main characters in "Drawn In" are Tyler, Nevaeh, Jadyn and Yeong-Ja (Grace), who hang out at a comics shop, read and debate which comics are the best. Lady M, who owns the shop, has an enchanted box of comics that sometimes inadvertently releases characters into Midland City, a fictional Midwest locale similar to St. Louis.

Lady M, voiced by St. Louis actor Mariah Richardson, also introduces the "magnificent words" that help the young people track down the escaped characters. A parrot named Halftone assists — or at least flies around making comments.

The character Nevaeh is voiced by Riley Carter Adams of Richmond Heights. Riley, who is a seventh-grader at John Burroughs School, says Nevaeh is a longboard-riding, "cool" girl who argues for her own viewpoint.

Riley, who turns 13 this month, is a member of the singing and dancing group Muny Kids, as is Leia Yogi, who voices the character of Grace Park. Leia, a freshman at Parkway South High School, describes Grace as "spunky and fun" (as shown by her pink tutu) and says she provides some of the jokes in the show. Grace is described by PBS as Korean American, but as with the other characters, race or ethnicity is mostly shown, not discussed.

"Drawn In" shows that "kids of color are just like other kids and are trying to learn the same things and can accomplish the same things," Riley says.

Leia agrees, saying the message is "there, but kids don't really know it's there."

Instead, the characters reveal their own preferences in books: "Grace likes mystery, Nevaeh likes manga," Riley says. She believes "Drawn In" does a good job of teaching kids "words that end up being a big part of your life."

When she and the other voice actors read their parts, they are told to emphasize that episode's word. "I think that's a great way of teaching. Like when I study, if there's a key word I incorporate it over and over."

The character of Tyler is voiced by 13-year-old Ricco Martin Jr., who lives in the city of St. Louis and is in eighth grade at John Burroughs (the fourth main character, Jadyn, is voiced by an out-of-state actor).

Ricco agrees that "Drawn In" is important for young students.

"I love that it really pushes and pushes for kids to read on the show. I think that's very important."

But a big aspect of the show, he says, is "just fun" and the love of comics and going on adventures: "When kids see fun on screen, they think 'I want to do something like that.'"