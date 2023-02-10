St. Louis fans can cheer for more than the Kansas City Chiefs on Super Bowl Sunday: Our own local star, Arwen, a Labrador retriever mix puppy, will be featured in Animal Planet’s "Puppy Bowl."

Arwen came to the Humane Society of Missouri on Dec. 29 in the back of a pickup with her five brothers and sisters, according to the society.

The puppies were 9 weeks old, and their owner had too many other dogs to care for. Arwen and her litter mates were named after characters in J.R.R. Tolkien’s "Lord of the Rings" series.

Half the group was diagnosed with canine parvovirus when they arrived, but Arwen didn’t catch it. “She developed into a playful, clumsy girl who loved stuffed toys and interacting with her surroundings,” according to the society.

She’s been spayed and has been living with a foster family, where she’s enjoyed playing with its resident dog. She’s smart, eager to learn and has never met a stranger, according to her foster dad.

The Humane Society of Missouri will start taking applications for Arwen on Sunday, and it will make a decision Feb. 14. Meanwhile, she can be seen at 1 p.m. Sunday on Animal Planet as one of the show's adoptable animals.