Attorney Joel Schwartz and reporter Robert Patrick discuss 'The Thing About Pam'

Inside the Post-Dispatch hosts Liz Miller and Beth O'Malley chat about the NBC miniseries "The Thing About Pam" with reporter Robert Patrick. The trio then interview Joel Schwartz about his reaction to the miniseries and role in the two trials of Russell Faria.
Liz Miller
Digital Content Editor
Beth O'Malley
Beth O'Malley is the reader engagement editor.
