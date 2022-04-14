 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Attorney Joel Schwartz and reporter Robert Patrick discuss 'The Thing About Pam'

Inside the Post-Dispatch hosts Liz Miller and Beth O'Malley chat about the NBC miniseries "The Thing About Pam" with reporter Robert Patrick. The trio then interview Joel Schwartz about his reaction to the miniseries and role in the two trials of Russell Faria.

