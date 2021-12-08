Bianca Belair on being the 'EST' of WWE, making history and visiting St. Louis for the Royal Rumble

Bianca Belair has built her name in World Wrestling Entertainment as the EST — she’s the strongest, the fastest, the roughest, toughest, quickest. You get the idea.
Yet in 2021, during career highs and lows, Belair proved that she has more than what it takes to embody all of those adjectives, and one more: the best.
After being promoted from WWE’S NXT, its brand for up-and-coming talent, to the main roster in 2020, Belair started 2021 by winning the Royal Rumble, which gave her a shot at a WrestleMania title match. Months later, she made history when she and Sasha Banks became the first two Black women to main event WrestleMania. Belair defeated Banks, winning the SmackDown Women's Championship, and the historic event earned Belair and Banks an ESPY Award for Best WWE Moment. In October, Belair was ranked the No. 1 female wrestler by Pro Wrestling Illustrated.
On January 29, Belair is hoping to kick off 2022 with similar momentum in St. Louis at the 35th annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view at the Dome at America’s Center.
"I'm super excited about coming to St. Louis,” she said in a recent interview with the Post-Dispatch. "It's one of the biggest pay-per-views; it's one that people get very, very excited about. A lot of times it's when a new star is made, which was the case for me in 2021. And it's what really gets you to WrestleMania, which is the ultimate goal for anyone in WWE."
Belair first crowned herself "the EST" in NXT, where she proudly billed herself as the "EST of NXT." She lived up to that name in the ring, proving her strength, athleticism and dominance in the NXT women’s division. That Belair was also sharp tongued on the mic and curated a signature look — including striking homemade ring gear and the extra-long ponytail braid she frequently used to wallop rivals — only helped to make her a fan favorite. Her signature look also reflects her status as the EST.
"I make everything that I wear in the ring," Belair says. "I call myself the EST, and I always say, 'Can't nobody do it like me or better than me," so I'm very particular about my gear. I'm only satisfied if I get to do it myself. I want to throw everything I have into what I do. I believe in working hard inside and outside the ring. And it's even cooler when my action figures come out and it's the gear that I made, or the video game, and it's me, but it's also the gear that I made. And for my big moments, I try to make gear that I'll never wear again, so every time I look at that gear, it takes me back to that moment."
Belair can't share if she'll be making one-and-done ring gear for the Royal Rumble in January, but she can share what she's hoping to do off the clock in St. Louis. She recalls visiting St. Charles for an NXT match a few years ago — an event where her husband, Montez Ford, a member of the tag-team the Street Prophets, was also on the card — and missing out on some tasty local eats.
"My husband and I were doing a workout; we decided to do a sprint workout in the hotel parking lot," she recalls with a laugh. "And I remember some of the other talent went out and got food and they were talking about how good the food was, and I missed out. So I'm excited about coming there to wrestle and get in the ring, but I'm also excited about coming and hopefully trying some food when I get there."
The Royal Rumble in St. Louis will also mark Belair's first time wrestling in the pay-per-view on the main roster and in front of a live audience.
"When I won the Royal Rumble [in 2021], it was during the pandemic times, so we only had virtual fans," Belair says. "It was still an amazing moment, but to have our fans back and to be able to experience having this Royal Rumble... you're in the ring with 29 other people and you have to throw somebody out over the top rope. So while you're trying to throw someone out over the top rope, someone's also trying to throw you out over the top rope. It's just chaos — the crowd is going crazy, and you get to feed off of that crowd. So it's going to just add even more to the Royal Rumble match for us in the ring."
Reflecting on her milestones this year, Belair says she's proud of making history alongside Banks and hopes to keep blazing a trail in the WWE women's division in 2022.
"It was more than just about main eventing WrestleMania, it was more than just about winning the SmackDown women's championship title — which I walked out as champion that night, but I say this all the time, no one lost that night. It was just a moment that was for representation, a moment bigger than us, a moment in history. I'm just super blessed to be the woman in that position, because there were so many women who came before us and paved the way."