Bianca Belair on being the 'EST' of WWE, making history and visiting St. Louis for the Royal Rumble

Belair can't share if she'll be making one-and-done ring gear for the Royal Rumble in January, but she can share what she's hoping to do off the clock in St. Louis. She recalls visiting St. Charles for an NXT match a few years ago — an event where her husband, Montez Ford, a member of the tag-team the Street Prophets, was also on the card — and missing out on some tasty local eats.

"My husband and I were doing a workout; we decided to do a sprint workout in the hotel parking lot," she recalls with a laugh. "And I remember some of the other talent went out and got food and they were talking about how good the food was, and I missed out. So I'm excited about coming there to wrestle and get in the ring, but I'm also excited about coming and hopefully trying some food when I get there."

The Royal Rumble in St. Louis will also mark Belair's first time wrestling in the pay-per-view on the main roster and in front of a live audience.