Billy Busch and his family will star in new MTV reality show
Busch Family Brewed Key Art / Gallery

Busch Family Brewed Season 1 Key Art / Gallery

 Courtesy MTV

First came the Kardashians. Now … the Busches?

MTV, which historians claim was once devoted to music videos, will show the newest rowdy-family reality series, "The Busch Family Brewed," beginning March 5.

The series follows the family of William K. “Billy” Busch, or Billy Busch Sr., as he's called here, great-grandson of Anheuser-Busch founder Adolphus Busch and founder of the recently closed Kräftig beer company.

On the show, mom Christi dances on a bar ("Mom dancing on the bar is just another day"), son Gussie takes off his shirt and pours beer over his manly chest, son Billy Jr. dances the worm — it's all photogenic high jinks designed to depict a wealthy family living it up while, in one scene, Billy Sr. and Christi literally toss money off the balcony of the family estate.

Billy Busch Sr. and Christi have seven children from 12 to 28 years old, so there will be plenty of angst and drama mixed in with the shenanigans as they navigate life on their 700-acre estate in the St. Louis area with ATVs, jet skis, dogs, cats … and Clydesdales. MTV also reports they will be breaking ground a new craft brewery on the estate. 

According to MTV, the children are delineated as "the responsible one," "the sweet one," "the wild child," "the ladies' man," "the blunt one," "the wise one" and "the baby." Viewers expecting the family members to stray far from these characteristics are likely to be disappointed.

And yes, at least one male member of the family gets hit painfully in the groin with a water balloon.

The series premieres at 8 p.m. March 5 on MTV, followed by a second episode immediately after.

Related to this story

