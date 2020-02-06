Billy Busch and his family will star in new MTV reality show

First came the Kardashians. Now … the Busches?

MTV, which historians claim was once devoted to music videos, will show the newest rowdy-family reality series, "The Busch Family Brewed," beginning March 5.

The series follows the family of William K. “Billy” Busch, or Billy Busch Sr., as he's called here, great-grandson of Anheuser-Busch founder Adolphus Busch and founder of the recently closed Kräftig beer company.

On the show, mom Christi dances on a bar ("Mom dancing on the bar is just another day"), son Gussie takes off his shirt and pours beer over his manly chest, son Billy Jr. dances the worm — it's all photogenic high jinks designed to depict a wealthy family living it up while, in one scene, Billy Sr. and Christi literally toss money off the balcony of the family estate.

Billy Busch Sr. and Christi have seven children from 12 to 28 years old, so there will be plenty of angst and drama mixed in with the shenanigans as they navigate life on their 700-acre estate in the St. Louis area with ATVs, jet skis, dogs, cats … and Clydesdales. MTV also reports they will be breaking ground a new craft brewery on the estate.