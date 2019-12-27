Both remaining St. Louis bakers eliminated on 'Great American Baking Show'

It was an absolutely brutal week for St. Louis bakers on "The Great American Baking Show — Holiday Edition."

Thursday's broadcast of back-to-back episodes on ABC began with two St. Louis bakers still in the mix. By the end of the second show, both had been sent home.

When the holiday-themed program began earlier this month, a statistically improbable three of the eight contestants were from the St. Louis area. Helen Pantazis' time on the show was brief, however, as the Maplewood resident stumbled during the first episode, "Cake Week."

But area hopes were still riding high with Tanya Ott of Bethalto and Sarita Gelner of Chesterfield. Ott even received the most elusive of culinary praises, a congratulatory handshake from judge Paul Hollywood, on the "Bread Week" episode for her Crissini Caliente breadsticks.

But that triumph did not transfer to the third episode, "Pastry Week," which aired Thursday. Ott struggled throughout the show, especially on the make-or-break showstopper challenge. Tasked with making palmiers and napoleons out of homemade puff pastry, Ott's troubles began when the block of butter she was using to create the pastry broke.