Both remaining St. Louis bakers eliminated on 'Great American Baking Show'

It was an absolutely brutal week for St. Louis bakers on "The Great American Baking Show — Holiday Edition."
Thursday's broadcast of back-to-back episodes on ABC began with two St. Louis bakers still in the mix. By the end of the second show, both had been sent home.
When the holiday-themed program began earlier this month, a statistically improbable three of the eight contestants were from the St. Louis area. Helen Pantazis' time on the show was brief, however, as the Maplewood resident stumbled during the first episode, "Cake Week."
But area hopes were still riding high with Tanya Ott of Bethalto and Sarita Gelner of Chesterfield. Ott even received the most elusive of culinary praises, a congratulatory handshake from judge Paul Hollywood, on the "Bread Week" episode for her Crissini Caliente breadsticks.
But that triumph did not transfer to the third episode, "Pastry Week," which aired Thursday. Ott struggled throughout the show, especially on the make-or-break showstopper challenge. Tasked with making palmiers and napoleons out of homemade puff pastry, Ott's troubles began when the block of butter she was using to create the pastry broke.
Ott ran out of time because of the glitch, finishing only half of the required palmiers (a crisp, puff-pastry cookie) and underbaking the napoleons (layers of puff pastry separated by layers of pastry cream). She was sent home at the end of the episode.
That left Gelner, a food blogger and stay-at-home mom who was also a finalist in last year's Post-Dispatch Thanksgiving Dessert Recipe Contest. She met her Waterloo during "Cookie Week," which also aired Thursday.
For Gelner, the problem was time. For her first challenge, she made Bea and Tilly's Lost Mitten Cookies, intricately decorated, chai-flavored cookies that she could not finish decorating. In her haste, she also spilled bright green frosting on her new shoes.
Gelner recovered and did well in the technical challenge, making almond-ginger fortune cookies. But the showstopper challenge once again exposed her difficulty with the clock. Challenged to make a tower of two different types of macarons, she wound up with cookies that were too large to stick to the tower. Several fell off, and some of the others slid to the base.
The judges said they liked the flavor of the macarons (anise with chocolate pomegranate ganache, and golden milk — a Sri Lankan childhood treat — flavored with coconut and turmeric), but they simply could not get past the presentation. Gelner, too, was sent home and will not progress to the semi-finals, which will be aired next.