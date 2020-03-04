'Busch Family Brewed': Who's who on the new MTV reality show

When your surname is plastered all over a baseball stadium and is also synonymous with beer, what can you do to become even more of a celebrity?

If you're Billy Busch Sr., you star with your family in a reality show on MTV.

"The Busch Family Brewed" airs at 8 p.m. Thursdays, starting with two back-to-back episodes March 5. Most of the series was filmed in St. Louis.

As the family heads to television, here's a primer on who's who.

First: The show does not center on the family of the Busch whose girlfriend died from an overdose in his Huntleigh home in 2010. That one is August Busch IV.

"Busch Family Brewed" stars Billy Busch Sr., who pleaded guilty in June 2018 to a peace disturbance charge for allegedly assaulting a sixth-grader.

He is the half-uncle of Busch IV, who was the CEO of Anheuser-Busch when InBev purchased it in 2008.

Busch Sr. is one of seven children of Gertrude (the third wife) and Gussie Busch, the near-mythical owner of the Cardinals — oh, and Anheuser-Busch.