Cedric the Entertainer and his sitcom 'The Neighborhood' earn NAACP Image Award nominations

Congratulations to Cedric the Entertainer, who nabbed an Outside Actor in a Comedy Series NAACP Image Award nomination for his role on the CBS sitcom “The Neighborhood,” now in its second season. This is Cedric the Entertainer’s second year being nominated here.

Last year, the award went to Anthony Anderson of “Black-ish,” who is nominated again this year. Also nominated this year are Don Cheadle in “Black Monday,” Dwayne Johnson in “Ballers” and Tracy Morgan in “The Last OG.”

"The Neighborhood" is nominated as well for Outstanding Comedy Series up against “Ballers,” “Black-ish,” “Dear White People,” and “Grown-ish.” “Black-ish” won in 2019.

Cedric the Entertainer’s co-star Tichina Arnold is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for “The Neighborhood,” her first time being nominated for the show. She’s up against Halle Bailey in “Black-ish,” Loretta Devine in “Family Reunion,” “Marsai Martin” in “Black-ish” and Regina Hall in “Black Monday.”

Netflix dominates the nominations thanks to “My Name is Dolemite” and “When They See Us.”