Cedric the Entertainer will host the 73rd Primetime Emmys in Los Angeles
Cedric the Entertainer will host the 73rd Primetime Emmys in Los Angeles

Cedric the Entertainer to host live Emmy Awards ceremony

FILE - Cedric the Entertainer appears at the world premiere of the "Black Godfather" in Los Angeles on June 3, 2019. Cedric the Entertainer will host the Emmy Awards in September as the ceremony returns to a live telecast after last year’s pandemic-forced virtual event. There will be a limited audience of nominees and guests at the Microsoft Theatre for the Sept. 19 show airing on CBS. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP, File)

 Mark Von Holden

Cedric the Entertainer’s latest neighborhood is at the Emmys. The star of the CBS sitcom “The Neighborhood” and Berkeley native will host the 73rd Primetime Emmys, as reported by Variety.

The ceremony airs Sept. 19 on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in front of a limited audience of nominees and their guests.

Reginald Hudlin, an East St. Louis native, is executive producer along with Ian Stewart; Hudlin was the first Black producer of the Emmys with the 2020 telecast.

The ceremony will return “The Neighborhood” will return in the fall.

In a statement, Cedric the Entertainer said: “Since I was a little boy huddled up next to my grandmother, television has always been my reliable friend, so it is an enormous honor for me to host this year’s Emmy Awards. Throughout the roller-coaster of a year that we have all lived through, television has helped us stay connected as a society like never before. It not only entertained us, but as it always has, it helped to open our eyes, educate us, and hopefully brought about a better understanding of who we are as a people. I can’t wait to take the stage to celebrate all of the great shows and performances that made us laugh, cry, dance and sing over the past year.”

 

