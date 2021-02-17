 Skip to main content
Cedric the Entertainer's CBS sitcom 'The Neighborhood' earns a fourth season
Cedric the Entertainer's CBS sitcom 'The Neighborhood' earns a fourth season

The Neighborhood

From left: Wayne Brady, Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield in "The Neighborhood"

 Courtesy of CBS

Cedric the Entertainer’s Monday night CBS sitcom “The Neighborhood” has not surprisingly earned a fourth season on CBS. The comedian and actor, who originally hails from Berkeley, announced the news on his social media to his castmates and fans.

“The Neighborhood” stars Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears and Hank Greenspan. Jim Reynolds, Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor, Wendi Trilling, Cedric the Entertainer, and Eric Rhone (the latter of St. Louis) are executive producers.

The show averages over 7 million viewers per episode.

