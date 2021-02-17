Cedric the Entertainer's CBS sitcom 'The Neighborhood' earns a fourth season

Cedric the Entertainer’s Monday night CBS sitcom “The Neighborhood” has not surprisingly earned a fourth season on CBS. The comedian and actor, who originally hails from Berkeley, announced the news on his social media to his castmates and fans.
-
'SNL' veteran Kenan Thompson adds an NBC sitcom to his plate
-
West County native Ali Khan hosts 'Spring Baking Championship' on Food Network
-
John Legend helps tell the story of the 'Black Church' in America
-
TV Q&A: What happened to 'Hart of Dixie' and 'Gomorrah'?
-
Streaming is still a good deal, but it's starting to get pricey
“The Neighborhood” stars Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears and Hank Greenspan. Jim Reynolds, Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor, Wendi Trilling, Cedric the Entertainer, and Eric Rhone (the latter of St. Louis) are executive producers.
The show averages over 7 million viewers per episode.
Your viewing guide to the day’s top shows and viral videos.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.