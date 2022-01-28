'Cheer Live' chanting its way into Chaifetz Arena

“Cheer Live” comes to Chaifetz Arena with a show on June 24.

“Cheer” is a hit series on Netflix detailing competitive cheerleading teams. The second season recently premiered on the streaming service.

The live version of “Cheer” features the stars of the show in a mix of choreographed dances, cheerleading routines, storytelling and Q&A. The performance takes place on a regular end stage with a fully reserved floor. There is no competition element on the floor.

Tickets are $29.95-$139.95 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 4 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thechaifetzarena.com.

