Comedian Nikki Glaser's return to St. Louis is focus of new E! reality series

Comedian Nikki Glaser is back home in St. Louis — and of course she's turning the experience into a reality TV show.

The taboo-busting comic, 37, is currently host of the reality dating show "FBoy Island" on HBO Max, has a comedy special on Netflix and has appeared as a host or guest on numerous other television shows, roasts and podcasts.

But she is also Nikki Glaser, 2002 graduate of Kirkwood High School. In the early days of the pandemic, she left Los Angeles to return to St. Louis.

The docuseries "Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?" will premiere May 1 on E!, with two half-hour episodes airing back-to-back beginning at 9 p.m.

The stresses and joys of moving back home — especially as a celebrity — will be the focus of the show. Also featured will be her parents, Julie and EJ Glaser, childhood best friend Kerstin Robertson, platonic roommate Andrew Collin and ex-boyfriend Chris Convy.

Throughout the show, she will be looking for love and also trying her hand at becoming a musician.

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.