Cardinals' local television ratings are best in the country

For the second year in a row, St. Louis was the top-ranked market in the country for games shown by the local telecaster.

Bally Sports Midwest's Cardinals productions were seen in an average of 7.3% of homes in the St. Louis market — their best rating since 2018, when the number also was 7.3. That's per Nielsen, which tracks viewership. There was a tight battle for the No. 2 slot between Milwaukee, San Diego, Philadelphia and Houston, with the numbers still being tallied Thursday. But none will catch St. Louis.

It's the fourth in five years the Redbirds have been No. 1, and they are in the top four for the 23rd consecutive season.

In terms of total viewers, BSM's telecasts were seen by an average of 141,000 people in the market, the most since 2016. Counting areas outside of St. Louis, this year's productions averaged 225,000 individuals.

Viewership was up 31% over last year, fueled by the team's magical run in the standings and in individual player milestones late in the season. Telecasts before the All-Star break averaged 127,000 viewers. Following the break it was 155,000.

“This season was filled with magic, from Albert’s return to Yadi’s and Waino’s milestones to MVP-caliber play from 'Goldy' and Arenado,” BSM general manager and senior vice president Jack Donovan said in a statemen. “It’s been a privilege to bring so many unforgettable moments to Cardinals fans. We salute our production and broadcast team for their tremendous work. And most of all, we thank Cardinal Nation for tuning in day after day.”