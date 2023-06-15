Pretty good.

That's the verdict for the debut of City SC on over-the-air television, its only scheduled appearance of the season on so-called "free TV."

The Major League Soccer team has been the talk of St. Louis since bursting onto the scene in late February and winning its first five games, a league-record such streak for an expansion franchise. And it entered its game last Sunday, at home against the Los Angeles Galaxy, still in first place in the Western Division.

The broadcast version of telecast, shown nationally on Fox, was carried locally on KTVI (Channel 2) and was seen in 3.8% of the market. That's according to Nielsen, which tracks viewership. However, the contest also was streamed on Apple — which is in the first season of a 10-year deal with MLS to exclusively stream the vast majority of the leagues' matches. Apple does not utilize Nielsen's ratings service, and it does not release viewership figures — neither for how many subscribers it has for its MLS pay package nor for the number of people watching individual matches. It also makes some of its MLS games available for free to those who merely have an Apple account (although an email address must be provided to gain access), but that company also does not disclose those viewership figures. The City SC contest Sunday was on that free Apple platform in addition to Fox.

So we don't know the true percentage of the market that was watching the 1-1 draw. But we do know that the rating on Channel 2 was the third-best for a sporting event shown on a television outlet in St. Louis over the weekend, trailing only two Cardinals games and beating one. The Apple number might have pushed the soccer game past those other baseball contests, something the team could be crowing about, but because of the Apple policy that's a mystery. Nonetheless beating a Cards game is a significant accomplishment, albeit that club's ratings are down this year give the team's worst-in-the-NL record through Wednesday.

City SC and the Cardinals were playing simultaneously for about 45 minutes Sunday and nearly were neck-and-neck from the time the ballgame started at 1:15 p.m., on cable's Bally Sports Midwest, until the soccer game wrapped up. During that overlap, BSM's rating was 4.6; Channel 2's was 4.3. The Cards' rating surged after City SC's match concluded — it was 7.6 for the rest of the way to finish a 6.4, the best figure for a sporting event on local TV over the weekend.

City's rating also slightly beat Game 4 of the Miami-Denver matchup in the NBA Finals (3.4) and more than doubled what Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final drew locally (1.8).

However, the over-the-air version of the City SC telecast fell far short of what the Battlehawks drew for their lone over-the-air telecast of the recent XFL season. That one, the B'hawks' season opener in San Antonio, generated a 5.6 rating on KDNL (Channel 30). The Battlehawks also had one "free TV" game in 2020, their other season of existence. That one, on KTVI, drew an 8.1 rating.

And the soccer game Sunday fared worse in a key demographic the league wants to appeal to, people ages 18-34. KTVI drew just a 1.7 rating among that group. But that bunch is in the wheelhouse of the cord cutters, people who are eschewing traditional TV stations in favor of streaming options. Maybe the Apple number for the game was good for this crowd. We simply do not know. Conversely, Channel 2 drew a 3.9 rating among folks who are 50 or older.

The game Sunday began at noon, not the most ideal time for big ratings at this time of year because a lot of people have outdoor activities on weekends. But KTVI not only had a promotional campaign leading into the game to try to make sure people were aware of the telecast, storms in the area the morning of the match undoubtedly led to some people scrapping outdoor plans and looking for something to watch while they were at home.

City SC had one previous contest that was shown on a more traditional TV outlet, cable's FS1, and it drew a less-than-inspiring 1.4 rating as some potential viewers later said they were unaware it was available. The club has one more contest that will be available to the non-Apple crowd — at home game on Aug. 20, at close to 9 p.m., against Austin that is to be carried on FS1.

Other soccer viewership figures for the weekend locally were not as upbeat as that of City SC's.

On Saturday afternoon CBS showed one of the big European matches of the year, the Champions League final from Istanbul in which Manchester City beat Inter Milan 1-0 to win the tournament's title for the first time. Locally, KMOV (Channel 4) had the telecast but just 1% of the market tuned in according to Nielsen.

But that smoked FS1's telecast Sunday of Portland's 1-0 MLS victory at home over Dallas. The St. Louis audience size was so small that it didn't generate a figure, below 0.01%. Given that there are approximately 1.255 million TV homes in the market, that translates into less than 12,555 tuned in to that game.

City SC goes back behind the Apple paywall this weekend, when it plays at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Nashville.

What St. Louisans watched Day Event Channel Rating Sunday Cardinals-Reds BSM 6.4 Friday Cardinals-Reds BSM 6.3 Sunday City SC-LA Galaxy KTVI* 3.8 Saturday Cardinals-Reds BMS 3.5 Friday NBA finals (game 4) KDNL 3.4 Sunday PGA (third round) KMOV 2.7 Saturday Belmont Stakes KTVI 2.8 Sautrday Stanley Cup final (game 4) TNT* 1.8 Sunday NASCAR Cup race KTVI 1.6 Saturday Cubs-Giants KTVI 1.1 Saturday Champions League final KMOV 1.0 Sunday French Open (men's final) KSDK 0.9 Sunday Red Sox-Yankees ESPN 1.8 Sunday USFL (Philadelphia-NJ) KTVI 1.7 Sunday PGA (third round) KMOV 0.7 Saturday French Open (women's final) KSDK 0.6 Saturday USFL (Mich.-Pittsburgh) KDNL 0.6 Sunday USFL (Birmingham-Houston) KSDK 0.6 Sunday WNBA (Dallas-NY) KDNL 0.6 Saturday USFL (New Orleans-Memphis) KSDK 0.3 Sunday MLS (Dallas-Portland) FS1 --