Harry Caray comes alive Sunday night on MLB Network

“What Harry Caray stood for was the voice of the fan and fun at the old ballpark," Costas says.

He had exhilarating calls of home runs hit by the team he was broadcasting, starting with the Cardinals, a crescendo of excitement. He didn't just tell listeners that the blast was headed toward the fence, he perfectly pulled his audience into the moment as it unfolded by painting a verbal canvas of drama ans anticipation that brought them into the ballpark as if they were watching the flight of the ball:

"It might be! It could be! It is! A home run! Hooo-leee cow!"

Add to that his singing of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" on the air, his broadcasts from the bleachers, his mingling with fans in Chicago bars and it all created an aura that made him a major celebrity.

Caray, who had been a regional gem for decades, suddenly was a national star even worthy of a "Saturday Night Live" skit.

"A perfect confluence of circumstances," Costas says.