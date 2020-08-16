Harry Caray comes alive Sunday night on MLB Network

Holy Cow.
MLB Network brings Harry Caray back to life — at least via audio and video clips — for an hour Sunday night.
Caray, the orphan from St. Louis who became immensely popular throughout the Midwest as a Cardinals announcer before achieving national fame in Chicago, is the subject of the latest installment of "The Sounds of Baseball" series that profiles some of the sport's iconic voices.
The program, which airs at 7 p.m. Sunday, is co-hosted by Bob Costas and Tom Veducci and chronicles some of the big moments of the career of Caray, who was born as Harry Christopher Carabina before shorting his surname.
Highlighted is Caray's call of Stan Musial's final at-bat (“Remember the stance and the swing. You’re not likely to see his likes again”), Ken Boyer's series-changing Grand Slam in the 1964 World Series and his unceremonious ouster by the team, owned by Anheuser-Busch, after the 1969 season.
Neatly featured is a clip of St. Louis sportscaster Ron Jacober's classic interview then of Caray, who is holding a can of Schlitz beer.
After a brief stop in Oakland, Caray wound up in Chicago to do White Sox games before moving across town to the Cubs. His bombastic, fun-loving style and "every-man" approach made him hugely popular not only in the Windy City but also nationally in an era when television superstations — in his case WGN in Chicago — carried local teams' broadcasts to TV sets across the country.
“What Harry Caray stood for was the voice of the fan and fun at the old ballpark," Costas says.
He had exhilarating calls of home runs hit by the team he was broadcasting, starting with the Cardinals, a crescendo of excitement. He didn't just tell listeners that the blast was headed toward the fence, he perfectly pulled his audience into the moment as it unfolded by painting a verbal canvas of drama ans anticipation that brought them into the ballpark as if they were watching the flight of the ball:
"It might be! It could be! It is! A home run! Hooo-leee cow!"
Add to that his singing of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" on the air, his broadcasts from the bleachers, his mingling with fans in Chicago bars and it all created an aura that made him a major celebrity.
Caray, who had been a regional gem for decades, suddenly was a national star even worthy of a "Saturday Night Live" skit.
"A perfect confluence of circumstances," Costas says.
His baseball broadcasting skills weren't nearly as sharp in his latter years as they were when he was with the Cardinals, when he was superb. He teamed with Jack Buck for many years, and both ascended to the broadcaster's wing of baseball's Hall of Fame. Caray was the star, Buck the sidekick before blossoming after Caray was ousted.
Caray died in 1998, but now more than a generation later his name still elicits a smile from many of those who experienced his one-of-a-kind approach.
A preview of the show: https://youtu.be/XjSx-4VB6ro
Stay tuned in
