Jaguars-Chiefs, Cowboys-Packers and game in Munich on NFL television schedule for St. Louis

Upcoming NFL games scheduled to be televised or streamed in St. Louis:
7:15 p.m.: Atlanta at Carolina, Amazon Prime Video (streaming)
8:30 a.m. Seattle vs. Tampa Bay, in Munich, NFL Network
Noon: Jacksonville at Kansas City, KMOV (4)
Noon: Minnesota at Buffalo, KTVI (2)
3:35 p.m.: Dallas at Green Bay, KTVI (2)
7:20 p.m.: LA Chargers at San Francisco, KSDK (5)
7:15 p.m.: Washington at Philadelphia, ESPN
7:15 p.m.: Tennessee at Green Bay, Amazon Prime Video (streaming)
Noon: Chicago at Atlanta, KTVI (2)
Noon: NY Jets at New England, KMOV (4)
3:25 p.m.: Dallas at Minnesota, KMOV (4)
7:20 p.m.: Kansas City at LA Chargers, KSDK (5)
7:15 p.m.: San Francisco at Arizona, ESPN
THURSDAY, NOV. 24 (THANKSGIVING DAY)
11:30 a.m.: Buffalo at Detroit, KMOV (4)
3:30 p.m.: NY Giants at Dallas, KTVI (2)
7:20 p.m.: New England at Minnesota, KSDK (5)
