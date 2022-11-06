Mizzou is a three-touchdown, or close to it, underdog at Tennessee

Mighty Tennessee met its match over the weekend, as Georgia derailed the previously high-flying Volunteers' attack in a dominating victory in a game pitting teams that were undefeated.

Missouri, meanwhile, found another way to squander a glorious opportunity to win and fell at home to Kentucky.

The Tigers and Vols meet next Saturday in Knoxville, Tenn., and the visitors were a decided underdog when the betting lines for this week's college football games were posted Sunday.

Early in the evening, Argosy (Alton) and DraftKings (East St. Louis) had the Vols were a 21-point choice. The line (20½) was more favorable at FanDuel (Collinsville) for those wanting to bet on Tennessee.

The Volunteers were a huge favorite on the money line, in which bettors simply pick the winner without the pointspread being involved. The most favorable among the St. Louis area's three legal sportsbooks was -1500 at DraftKings (a successful $100 bet would return a profit of a whopping $6.55). The best number for those wanting to take the Tigers to win was +950, at Argosy (risking $100 to win $950).

The over/under (combined number of points scored) was 56 at Argosy, 56½ at the other two.