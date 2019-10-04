NEW YORK — Diahann Carroll, the Oscar-nominated actress and singer who won critical acclaim as the first black woman to star in a non-servant role in a TV series as "Julia," has died. She was 84.
Carroll's daughter, Susan Kay, told The Associated Press her mother died Friday in Los Angeles of cancer.
During her long career, Carroll earned a Tony Award for the musical "No Strings" and an Academy Award nomination for "Claudine."
But she was perhaps best known for her pioneering work on "Julia." Carroll played Julia Baker, a nurse whose husband had been killed in Vietnam, in the groundbreaking situation comedy that aired from 1968 to 1971.
Although she was not the first black woman to star in her own TV show (Ethel Waters played a maid in the 1950s series "Beulah"), she was the first to star as someone other than a servant.
NBC executives were wary about putting "Julia" on the network during the racial unrest of the 1960s, but it was an immediate hit.
It had its critics, though, including some who said Carroll's character, who is the mother of a young son, was not a realistic portrayal of a black American woman in the 1960s.
"They said it was a fantasy," Carroll recalled in 1998. "All of this was untrue. Much about the character of Julia I took from my own life, my family."
Not shy when it came to confronting racial barriers, Carroll won her Tony portraying a high-fashion American model in Paris who has a love affair with a white American author in the 1959 Richard Rodgers musical "No Strings." Critic Walter Kerr described her as "a girl with a sweet smile, brilliant dark eyes and a profile regal enough to belong on a coin."
She appeared often in plays previously considered exclusive territory for white actresses: "Same Time, Next Year," ''Agnes of God" and "Sunset Boulevard" (as faded star Norma Desmond, the role played by Gloria Swanson in the 1950 film.)
"I like to think that I opened doors for other women, although that wasn't my original intention," she said in 2002.
Her film career was sporadic. She began with a secondary role in "Carmen Jones" in 1954 and five years later appeared in "Porgy and Bess," although her singing voice was dubbed because it wasn't considered strong enough for the Gershwin opera. Her other films included "Goodbye Again," ''Hurry Sundown," ''Paris Blues," and "The Split."
The 1974 film "Claudine" provided her most memorable role. She played a hard-bitten single mother of six who finds romance in Harlem with a garbage man played by James Earl Jones.
In the 1980s, she appeared in the long-running prime-time soap opera "Dynasty" for three years. More recently, she had a number of guest shots and small roles in TV series, including playing the mother of Isaiah Washington's character, Dr. Preston Burke, on "Grey's Anatomy."
She also returned to her roots in nightclubs. In 2006, she made her first club appearance in New York in four decades, singing at Feinstein's at the Regency. Reviewing a return engagement in 2007, a New York Times critic wrote that she sang "Both Sides Now" with "the reflective tone of a woman who has survived many severe storms and remembers every lightning flash and thunderclap."
Eugene "Mean Gene" Okerlund
Eugene "Mean Gene" Okerlund, whose deadpan interviews of pro wrestling superstars like "Macho Man" Randy Savage, The Ultimate Warrior and Hulk Hogan made him a ringside fixture in his own right, died Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. He was 76.
WWE via AP
Bob Einstein
Bob Einstein, the veteran comedy writer and performer known for "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour," "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and his spoof daredevil character Super Dave Osborne, died Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, according to his brother, filmmaker Albert Brooks. Einstein was 76.
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File
Daryl Dragon
Daryl Dragon, the cap-wearing "Captain" of Captain & Tennille who teamed with then-wife Toni Tennille on such easy listening hits as "Love Will Keep Us Together" and "Muskrat Love," died Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. He was 76.
AP Photo/David B. Parker, File
Carol Channing
Carol Channing, the lanky, ebullient musical comedy star who delighted American audiences over almost 5,000 performances as the scheming Dolly Levi in "Hello, Dolly!" on Broadway and beyond, died Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. She was 97.
AP Photo/Doug Pizac, File
James Ingram
James Ingram, the Grammy-winning singer who launched multiple hits on the R&B and pop charts and earned two Oscar nominations for his songwriting, died Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, according to a close associate. He was 66.
AP Photo/Dan Steinberg, File
Harold Bradley
Country Music Hall of Fame guitarist Harold Bradley, who played on hundreds of hit country records including "Crazy," "King of the Road" and "Crying" and helped create "The Nashville Sound" with his brother Owen, died Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at the age of 93.
AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File
Kristoff St. John
Kristoff St. John, who played the struggling alcoholic and ladies' man Neil Winters for 27 years on "Young and the Restless ," died Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. He was 52.
AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File
Frank Robinson
Hall of Famer Frank Robinson, the first black manager in Major League Baseball and the only player to win the MVP award in both leagues, died Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. He was 83.
AP Photo/File
Albert Finney
Albert Finney, the charismatic Academy Award-nominated British actor who starred in films from "Tom Jones" to "Skyfall," died Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. He was 82.
AP Photo/Drew, File)
Bruno Ganz
Swiss actor Bruno Ganz, who played Adolf Hitler cooped up in his Berlin bunker in "Downfall" and an angel in Wim Wenders' "Wings of Desire," died Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. He was 77.
Ganz, a prominent figure in the German-language theater world, shifted into movies in the 1970s, appearing in Werner Herzog's "Nosferatu" and Wenders' "The American Friend" among others. In one of his more recent appearances, he starred as Sigmund Freund in "The Tobacconist," released last year.
AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, file
Karl Lagerfeld
Karl Lagerfeld, Chanel's iconic couturier whose designs had an unprecedented impact on the entire fashion industry, died Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, in Paris, prompting an outpouring of love and admiration for the man in the trademark white ponytail, high starched collar and dark enigmatic glasses who dominated high fashion for the past 50 years. He was around 85 years old. His age was a point of mystery for decades, with reports he had two birth certificates, one dated 1933 and the other 1938.
AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File
Peter Tork
Peter Tork, who rose to teen-idol fame in 1966 playing the lovably clueless bass guitarist in the made-for-television rock band The Monkees, died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. He was 77.
AP Photo/Ray Howard
Clark Gable III
Clark James Gable III, host of the reality TV show "Cheaters" and grandson of late Academy Award-winning actor Clark Gable, died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, in Texas. He was 30.
Courtesy of Bobby Goldstein Productions via AP
Katherine Helmond
Katherine Helmond, best known as the grandmother who was hot for housekeeper Tony Danza on “Who’s The Boss,” died last Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, of complications from Alzheimer’s disease at her home in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
CHUCK BURTON
Lisa Sheridan
Actress Lisa Sheridan, best known for her roles on shows such as "Halt and Catch Fire," "CSI," and "Invasion," died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, according to several online reports including
People. She was 44.
AP Photo/Laura Rauch
Andre Previn
Andre Previn, the pianist, composer and conductor whose broad reach took in the worlds of Hollywood, jazz and classical music, always rejecting suggestions that his bop 'n' blues moonlighting lessened his stature, died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. He was 89.
AP/file
Katherine Helmond
Actress Katherine Helmond, an Emmy-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actress who played two very different matriarchs on the ABC sitcoms "Who's the Boss?" and "Soap," died from complications from Alzheimer's disease Saturday Feb. 23, 2019, at her home in Los Angeles. She was 89.
AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File
Nathaniel Taylor
Nathaniel Taylor, the actor best known as Rollo Lawson, the street-smart best friend of the son on the 1970s sitcom "Sanford and Son," died Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles after a heart attack. He was 80.
Sarah Mack Photo via AP
Keith Flint
Keith Flint, the fiery frontman of British dance-electronic band The Prodigy, was found dead Monday. March 4, 2019, at his home near London, the band said. He was 49.
Prodigy co-founder Liam Howlett said in an Instagram post that Flint killed himself over the weekend.
AP Photo/Keystone, Steffen Schmidt, File
Luke Perry
Luke Perry, who gained instant heartthrob status as wealthy rebel Dylan McKay on "Beverly Hills, 90210," died Monday, March 4, 2019, after suffering a massive stroke, his publicist said. He was 52.
Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP
Jan-Michael Vincent
Actor Jan-Michael Vincent, the "Airwolf" television star whose sleek good looks belied a troubled personal life, died of cardiac arrest Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. He was 73.
A death certificate shows that Vincent died of cardiac arrest on Feb. 10, 2019, in an Asheville, North Carolina, hospital. The certificate signed by a doctor says he died of natural causes and no autopsy was performed. It wasn't clear why it took several weeks for news of the death to surface before it was first reported Friday, March 8 by TMZ.
AP Photo/Nick Ut, File
Dick Dale
Dick Dale, whose pounding, blaringly loud power-chord instrumentals on songs like "Miserlou" and "Let's Go Trippin'" earned him the title King of the Surf Guitar, died Saturday, March 16, 2019. He was 81.
AP Photo/Richard Drew, File
Andre Williams
R&B singer and songwriter Andre Williams died Sunday, March, 17, 2019, at age 82. Williams co-wrote "Shake A Tail Feather." He moved as a young man from Alabama to Detroit, where he signed with Fortune Records and, later, with Motown Records. His early hits also included "Bacon Fat" and "Jail Bait."
Kenn Goodman/Pravda Records Archive via AP
Nipsey Hussle
Rapper Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot Sunday, March 31, 2019, outside the clothing store he founded to help rebuild his troubled South Los Angeles neighborhood, police said, cutting short a career that earned him a Grammy nomination this year for his major-label debut. He was 33.
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File
Georgia Engel
Georgia Engel, who played the charmingly innocent, small-voiced Georgette on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and amassed a string of other TV and stage credits, died Friday, April 12, 2019. She was 70.
The cause of death was unknown because she was a Christian Scientist and didn't see doctors, her friend and executor, John Quilty said Monday.
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File
Bibi Andersson
Bibi Andersson, the Swedish actress who starred in classic films by compatriot Ingmar Bergman, including "The Seventh Seal" and "Persona," died Sunday, April 14, 2019. She was 83.
AP Photo/Hans von Nolde, File
Ken Kercheval
Ken Kercheval, who played perennial punching bag Cliff Barnes to Larry Hagman's scheming oil baron J.R. Ewing on the hit TV series "Dallas," died Sunday, April 21, 2019. He was 83.
AP Photo/Craig Mathew, File
John Singleton
Filmmaker John Singleton, who debuted with the Oscar-nominated "Boyz N the Hood" and continued making movies that probed the lives of black communities in his native Los Angeles and beyond, died Monday, April 29, 2019. He was 51.
Singleton's family said Monday that he died after being taken off life support, about two weeks after the director suffered a major stroke.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File
Peter Mayhew
Peter Mayhew, the towering actor who donned a huge, furry costume to give life to the rugged-and-beloved character of Chewbacca in the original "Star Wars" trilogy and two other films, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019. He was 74.
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File
Peggy Lipton
Peggy Lipton, a star of the groundbreaking late 1960s TV show "The Mod Squad" and the 1990s show "Twin Peaks," died of cancer Saturday. She was 72.
Lipton died surrounded by her family, her daughters, Rashida and Kidada Jones, said in a statement.
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File
Doris Day
Doris Day, the honey-voiced singer and actress whose film dramas, musicals and innocent sex comedies made her a top star in the 1950s and '60s and among the most popular screen actresses in history, has died. She was 97.
Day is shown here with actor Steve Cochran and his pet dog named Tschaikowsky in Los Angeles, USA on May 2, 1950.
AP
Jim Fowler
Jim Fowler, a naturalist who rose to fame on the long-running television program "Wild Kingdom" and who famously bantered with Johnny Carson on "The Tonight Show," died Wednesday, May 8, 2019. He was 89.
Michael Gallacher/The Missoulian via AP
Tim Conway
Tim Conway, the impish second banana to Carol Burnett who won four Emmy Awards on her TV variety show, starred aboard "McHale's Navy" and later voiced the role of Barnacle Boy for "Spongebob Squarepants," died Tuesday, May 14, 2019. He was 85.
Conway died in a Los Angeles care facility after a long illness, according to Howard Bragman, who heads LaBrea Media. Conway's wife, Charlene Fusco, and a daughter, Jackie, were at his side.
AP Photo/Matt Sayles
I.M. Pei
I.M. Pei, the versatile, globe-trotting architect who revived the Louvre with a giant glass pyramid and captured the spirit of rebellion at the multi-shaped Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, died Thursday, May 17, 2019. He was 102.
AP Photo/Pierre Gleizes, File
Herman Wouk
Herman Wouk, the versatile author of "The Caine Mutiny" and the World War II epics "The Winds of War" and "War and Remembrance," died Friday, May 17, 2019. He was 103.
AP Photo/Douglas L. Benc Jr., File
Bart Starr
Bart Starr was an ordinary quarterback until teaming with Vince Lombardi on the powerhouse Green Bay Packers teams that ruled the 1960s and ushered in the NFL as America's most popular sport. Starr died Sunday, May 26, 2019, at age 85 in Birmingham, Alabama, the Packers said. He had been in failing health since suffering two strokes and a heart attack in 2014.
AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File
Leon Redbone
Leon Redbone, the blues and jazz artist whose growly voice, Panama hat and cultivated air of mystery made him seem like a character out of the ragtime era or the Depression-era Mississippi Delta, died Thursday, May 30, 2019. He was 69.
Patricia Wilson/The Times-Standard via AP, File
'Dr. John' Rebennack
Dr. John, the New Orleans singer and piano player who blended black and white musical styles with a hoodoo-infused stage persona and gravelly bayou drawl, died Thursday, June 6, 2019, his family said. He was 77.
AP Photo/Dave Martin, File
Sylvia Miles
Sylvia Miles, an actress and Manhattan socialite whose brief, scene-stealing appearances in the films "Midnight Cowboy" and "Farewell, My Lovely" earned her two Academy Award nominations, died Wednesday, June 13, 2019.
Accounts of Miles' age vary widely. Her friend, fashion-industry publicist Mauricio Padilha, and other sources say she was 94. Past reporting from the AP puts her age at 86.
AP Photo/Rick Maiman, File
Franco Zeffirelli
Italian director Franco Zeffirelli, who delighted audiences around the world with his romantic vision and extravagant productions, most famously captured in his cinematic "Romeo and Juliet" and the miniseries "Jesus of Nazareth," died Saturday, June 15, 2019. He was 96.
AP Photo/Jerry Mosey, File
Gloria Vanderbilt
Gloria Vanderbilt, the intrepid heiress, artist and romantic who began her extraordinary life as the "poor little rich girl" of the Great Depression, survived family tragedy and multiple marriages and reigned during the 1970s and '80s as a designer jeans pioneer, died Monday, June 17, 2019. She was 95.
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File
Jim Pike
Jim Pike, co-founder and lead singer of The Lettermen, whose lush vocal harmonies made the Grammy-nominated trio one of the most popular vocal groups of the 1960s, died Sunday, June 9, 2019. He was 82.
Gary Pike via AP
Judith Krantz
Writer Judith Krantz, whose million-selling novels such as "Scruples" and "Princess Daisy" engrossed readers worldwide with their steamy tales of the rich and beautiful, died Saturday at her Bel-Air home. She was 91.
Deidre Hamill/AP Photo, File
Dave Bartholomew
Dave Bartholomew, a giant of New Orleans music and a rock n' roll pioneer who with Fats Domino co-wrote and produced such classics as "Ain't That a Shame," "I'm Walkin'" and "Let the Four Winds Blow," died, Sunday, June 24, 2019. He was 100.
This Dec. 10, 1999, file photo shows Fats Domino, center right, shaking hands with Dave Bartholomew, left, amid a crowd of former colleagues at the 50th anniversary observance of Domino's first recording session in New Orleans.
Jennifer Zdon/The Times-Picayune via AP, File
Beth Chapman
Beth Chapman, the wife and co-star of "Dog the Bounty Hunter" reality TV star Duane "Dog" Chapman, died on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.
A family spokeswoman, Mona Wood-Sword, said in a statement that Chapman died early Wednesday at Queen's Medical Center after an almost 2-year battle with cancer. She was 51.
Photo by Donn Jones/Invision/AP, File
Arte Johnson
Actor Arte Johnson, who won an Emmy for comedy sketch work on the television show "Laugh-In," died early Wednesday, July 2, 2019, in Los Angeles. He was 90.
AP Photo/Shea Walsh, File
Cameron Boyce
Actor Cameron Boyce, best known for his role as the teenage son of Cruella de Vil in the Disney Channel franchise "Descendants," died Saturday, July 6, 2019. He was 20 years old.
An official cause of death has not been announced, but his family released a statement Sunday saying Boyce "passed away in his sleep due to a seizure that was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File
Rip Torn
Rip Torn, the free-spirited Texan who overcame his quirky name to become a distinguished actor in theater, television and movies and win an Emmy in his 60s for his comedy turn on TV's "The Larry Sanders Show," died Tuesday, July 9, 2019. He was 88.
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File
Valentina Cortese
Valentina Cortese, an Italian post-war screen diva who was nominated for a best supporting actress Oscar but lost out to Ingrid Bergman, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019. She was 96.
AP Photo/Luca Bruno
Jerry Lawson
Jerry Lawson, who for four decades was the lead singer of the eclectic cult-favorite a cappella group the Persuasions, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019. He was 75.
Lawson's smooth baritone led the group of five and later six singers, who were revered as the "The Kings of a Cappella" by their small but devoted fan base.
Stacie Huckeba via AP
Stephanie Niznik
Actress Stephanie Niznik, who's best known for her role in the WB's "Everwood," died Sunday, June 23, 2019. Her death wasn't reported publicly until mid-July. She also appeared in "Exit to Eden," "Star Trek: Insurrection," "Murder, She Wrote," and was a series regular on "Diagnosis: Murder."
She's shown here at the "Everwood" panel during The CW portion of the 2017 Summer TCA's at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017: Greg Berlanti, back row left, and Rina Mimoun, Justin Baldoni, front row from left, John Beasley, Stephanie Niznik, Vivien Cardone, Treat Williams, Gregory Smith, Emily VanCamp, Tom Amandes and Debra Mooney.
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Charles Levin
On July 15, authorities in Oregon announced that they believe they found the remains of Charles Levin, an actor who appeared in television series like "Seinfeld" and "LA Law." He was 70 years old, according to IMDb.
Levin appeared in one episode of "Seinfeld," in 1993, according to his IMDb page. He also appeared on shows such as "Alice," "NYPD Blue," and "Hill Street Blues."
Grants Pass Dept. of Public Safe/CNN
Johnny Clegg
Johnny Clegg, a South African musician who performed in defiance of racial barriers imposed under the country's apartheid system decades ago and celebrated its new democracy under Nelson Mandela, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019. He was 66 and had pancreatic cancer.
AP Photo/Denis Farrell, File
Art Neville
Art Neville, a member of one of New Orleans' storied musical families, the Neville Brothers, and a founding member of the groundbreaking funk band The Meters, has died Monday, July 22, 2019. He was 81.
AP Photo/Jeff Christensen, File
Rutger Hauer
Dutch film actor Rutger Hauer, who specialized in menacing roles, including a memorable turn as a murderous android in "Blade Runner" opposite Harrison Ford, has died. He was 75.
Hauer's agent, Steve Kenis, says the actor died July 19 at his home in the Netherlands.
Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP, File
Russi Taylor
Russi Taylor, an actress who gave voice to Minnie Mouse for more than three decades, died Friday, July 26, 2016. She was 75.
Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via AP
Harold Prince
Harold Prince, a Broadway director and producer who pushed the boundaries of musical theater with such groundbreaking shows as "The Phantom of the Opera," "Cabaret," "Company" and "Sweeney Todd" and won a staggering 21 Tony Awards, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Prince was 91.
AP Photo/Richard Drew, File
D.A. Pennebaker
D.A. Pennebaker, the Oscar-winning documentary maker whose historic contributions to American culture and politics included immortalizing a young Bob Dylan in "Don't Look Back" and capturing the spin behind Bill Clinton's 1992 presidential campaign in "The War Room," died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. He was 94.
AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File
Toni Morrison
Nobel Prize-winning author Toni Morrison died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Montefiore Medical Center in New York. She was 88.
She was the first black woman to receive the Nobel literature prize, awarded in 1993. The Swedish academy hailed her use of language and her "visionary force."
Her novel "Beloved," in which a mother makes a tragic choice to murder her baby to save the girl from slavery, won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction in 1988.
AP Photo/Michel Euler
Peter Fonda
Actor Peter Fonda, the son of a Hollywood legend who became a movie star in his own right after both writing and starring in the counter-culture classic "Easy Rider," died Friday at his home of complications from lung cancer. He was 79.
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File
Jack Whitaker
Jack Whitaker, whose Hall of Fame broadcasting career ranged from the first Super Bowl to Secretariat's Triple Crown to short essays from major sporting events, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, CBS reported.
The network said Whitaker died of natural causes in his sleep in Devon, Pennsylvania. He was 95.
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File
Isabel Toledo
Cuban-American fashion designer Isabel Toledo, who created former first lady Michelle Obama’s standout lemongrass-colored sheath dress and matching overcoat for her husband’s 2009 inauguration, died of breast cancer, her studio said in an email. She was 59.
Lynne Sladky/AP
Jessi Combs
Race car driver Jessi Combs, who earned the title of the "fastest woman on four wheels" after she set a record with a jet-powered car, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at age 39. She crashed the vehicle, officials said, while trying to beat a land speed record in Alvord Desert in southeast Oregon.
James Lemke Jr./Getty Images
Valerie Harper
Valerie Harper, who scored guffaws, stole hearts and busted TV taboos as the brash, self-deprecating Rhoda Morgenstern on back-to-back hit sitcoms in the 1970s, died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. She was 80.
Harper was a breakout star on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," then the lead of her own series, "Rhoda."
AP Photo/Ron Frehm, File
Lashawn Daniels
LaShawn Daniels, a Grammy Award-winning songwriter who penned songs for Beyoncé, Whitney Houston and Lady Gaga died in a car crash Tuesday, Sept. 3. He was 41.
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File
Robert Frank
Robert Frank, a giant of 20th-century photography whose seminal book "The Americans" captured singular, candid moments of the 1950s and helped free picture-taking from the boundaries of clean lighting and linear composition, died Monday, Sept. 9. He was 94.
AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File
Eddie Money
Eddie Money, who left behind a career as a New York police officer to become one of the top-selling rock stars of the 1970s and '80s, with hits like "Two Tickets to Paradise" and "Take Me Home Tonight," died Friday, Sept. 13. He was 70.
Money had recently announced that he had stage 4 esophageal cancer.
Tom Gilbert/Tulsa World via AP
Ric Ocasek
Ric Ocasek, The Cars frontman whose deadpan vocal delivery and lanky, sunglassed look defined a rock era with chart-topping hits like "Just What I Needed," was discovered dead Sunday, Sept. 15, in his Manhattan apartment.
The New York Police Department said that officers found the 75-year-old Ocasek at about 4 p.m. after responding to a 911 call. They said there were no signs of foul play and that the medical examiner was to determine a cause of death.
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File
Michael Stefanik
Modified stock car great Michael Stefanik died Sunday, Sept. 15, in a single-engine plane crash. He was 61.
State police say the single-engine, single-seat Aerolite 103 took off from the Riconn Airport in Coventry, Rhode Island, and had been turning back toward the airfield when it crashed into a wooded area near the airport. NASCAR confirmed that Stefanik was killed in the accident.
AP Photo/Jim Cole, File
Phyllis Newman
Phyllis Newman, a Tony Award-winning Broadway veteran who became the first woman to host "The Tonight Show" before turning her attention to fight for women's health, died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. She was 86.
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File
Cokie Roberts
Cokie Roberts, the daughter of politicians and a pioneering journalist who chronicled Washington from Jimmy Carter to Donald Trump for NPR and ABC News, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, of complications from breast cancer. She was 75.
AP Photo/Matt Rourke
Suzanne Whang
Suzanne Whang, whose smooth, calm voice provided the narration for HGTV's "House Hunters" for years, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. She was 57.
Shea Walsh / AP Images for Sue Wong, File
Sid Haig
Sid Haig, the bearded character actor best known as Captain Spaulding in the “House of 1000 Corpses” trilogy, died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, after a recent fall in his home. He was 80.
AP Photo/Dan Krauss, File
Carl Ruiz
Celebrity chef Carl Ruiz died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, according to an Instagram post by Ruiz's restaurant, La Cubana. He was 44.
LaCubanaNYC(Instagram via TNS)
José José
Mexican crooner José José, the elegant dresser who moved audiences to tears with melancholic love ballads and was known as the "Prince of Song," died Saturday, Spet. 28. He was 71.
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File
Jessye Norman
Jessye Norman, the renowned international opera star whose passionate soprano voice won her four Grammy Awards, the National Medal of Arts and the Kennedy Center Honor, died Monday, Sept. 30, according to family spokesperson Gwendolyn Quinn. She was 74.
AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, File
Diahann Carroll
Diahann Carroll, the Oscar-nominated actress and singer who won critical acclaim as the first black woman to star in a non-servant role in a TV series as "Julia," died Friday, Oct. 4. She was 84.
AP Photo/Jean-Jacques Levy, File