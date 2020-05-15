Drag queens of HBO's 'We're Here' bring a little more glitz to Branson, Mo.

When the HBO reality series "We're Here" was looking for quiet and conservative areas of the United States to invade, it is perhaps natural that one of its picks was Branson, Missouri.

"We're Here" is a six-episode unscripted series in which three drag queens (Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O'Hara and Shangela Laquifa, all of "RuPaul's Drag Race") visit small towns to help local gay and gay-friendly residents find ways of expressing themselves in potentially hostile surroundings.

Episode 3, which debuted Thursday, takes place in Branson, the center of wholesome Midwestern showbiz. The queens come to the aid of Tanner, an actor who is struggling with the question of being both religious and gay; dancer Charles, who wants to show that he is proud to be gay; and Chris, a gay father with mental health issues who needs to stay focused for the sake of his daughter.

The episode airs again at 12:05 a.m. Friday night (Saturday morning) on HBO2. New episodes air at 8 p.m. Thursdays on HBO and HBO Latino.

