Fox host Lara Logan doubles down on comparison of Fauci to Nazi 'Angel of Death' doctor

Holly Huffnagle, the American Jewish Committee's director for combating antisemitism, said in a Wednesday statement that it is "deeply upsetting that not only has Lara Logan failed to apologize for likening Dr. Fauci to Nazi war criminal Josef Mengele, she also appears to be doubling down on this disgusting comparison on social media."

"Holocaust distortion is an attack on Jewish identity and memory, and Logan should apologize immediately," Huffnagle said. "We also call on her employer Fox to voice their disapproval of her statements. Their silence has been deafening."

Michael Bornstein, a survivor of the Auschwitz death camp, also appeared on CNN's "New Day" Wednesday morning and called Logan's comments "disgusting."

Bornstein told anchor John Berman that "there is absolutely zero comparison" to be made between Mengele, who committed unspeakable atrocities, and Fauci, who is working to save lives amid a global pandemic.

His daughter, Debbie Bornstein Holinstat, who co-wrote a book about the Holocaust with her father, described Logan's comment as "sickening." She also blasted Fox News for remaining silent on the matter.

"For a network to not stand up ... is equally disturbing," she said.