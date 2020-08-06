Gateway Arch featured on Fox Nation

The five-episode series "American Built" returns Monday on the Fox Nation subscription streaming service, and one of the episodes is about St. Louis' Gateway Arch.

The series focuses on impressive feats of American engineering and architecture. The host is Steve Doocy, who is one of the hosts of "Fox & Friends" on the Fox News channel.

The Gateway Arch episode will be released Thursday. Other episodes feature the Chrysler Building, the Astrodome, the George Washington Bridge and the Lincoln Tunnel.

