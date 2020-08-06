You are the owner of this article.
Gateway Arch featured on Fox Nation
Gateway Arch featured on Fox Nation

Gateway Arch

The Gateway Arch during the Spirit of St. Louis Air Show & STEM Expo in 2019. 

 Cristina M. Fletes, Post- Dispatch

The five-episode series "American Built" returns Monday on the Fox Nation subscription streaming service, and one of the episodes is about St. Louis' Gateway Arch.

The series focuses on impressive feats of American engineering and architecture. The host is Steve Doocy, who is one of the hosts of "Fox & Friends" on the Fox News channel.

The Gateway Arch episode will be released Thursday. Other episodes feature the Chrysler Building, the Astrodome, the George Washington Bridge and the Lincoln Tunnel.

