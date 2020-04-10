Hey, all you cool cats and kittens: Joel McHale will host a bonus ‘Tiger King’ episode on Netflix
0 comments

Hey, all you cool cats and kittens: Joel McHale will host a bonus ‘Tiger King’ episode on Netflix

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months

The Netflix hit docuseries “Tiger King” is back.

The streaming service announced Thursday that a final, after-show episode would debut Sunday. The episode will be hosted by comedian Joel McHale and feature new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe.

In a video promotion for the after show McHale dons a cowboy hat and cheetah print outfit. “I talk to a lot of people involved in the project,” McHale said. “To see what’s happened in their lives since the release of the series. It’s eye-opening and, hopefully, funny.”

Released March 20, “Tiger King” quickly became one of Netflix’s largest hits. It reached 34.3 million viewers in the first 10 days of its release, according to Nielsen estimates.

The docuseries draws viewers in, following the lives of Joe “Exotic” Maldonado-Passage, a “mulleted, gun-toting polygamist and country-western singer" who runs a roadside exotic animal zoo, as Netflix describes him; Carole Baskin, an animal activist whose story focuses on her work with big cats and the disappearance of her husband; and Doc Antle, a big animal trainer whose romantic relationships the docuseries questions.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Ozark' flies on wings of Laura Linney, Tom Pelphrey
Television

'Ozark' flies on wings of Laura Linney, Tom Pelphrey

The third season is a compelling one worth binging. The producers’ brilliant way of paralleling brother/sister stories shows “Ozark” isn’t in for a quick season of fun. It’s willing to go all in on the deepest recesses of human relationships.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports