Hey, all you cool cats and kittens: Joel McHale will host a bonus ‘Tiger King’ episode on Netflix

The Netflix hit docuseries “Tiger King” is back.

The streaming service announced Thursday that a final, after-show episode would debut Sunday. The episode will be hosted by comedian Joel McHale and feature new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe.

In a video promotion for the after show McHale dons a cowboy hat and cheetah print outfit. “I talk to a lot of people involved in the project,” McHale said. “To see what’s happened in their lives since the release of the series. It’s eye-opening and, hopefully, funny.”

Released March 20, “Tiger King” quickly became one of Netflix’s largest hits. It reached 34.3 million viewers in the first 10 days of its release, according to Nielsen estimates.

The docuseries draws viewers in, following the lives of Joe “Exotic” Maldonado-Passage, a “mulleted, gun-toting polygamist and country-western singer" who runs a roadside exotic animal zoo, as Netflix describes him; Carole Baskin, an animal activist whose story focuses on her work with big cats and the disappearance of her husband; and Doc Antle, a big animal trainer whose romantic relationships the docuseries questions.